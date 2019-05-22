Stocks, Yuan Mark Time Before Next Trade-War Page: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for Next China, a weekly email on where the nation stands now and where it's going next.

Asian stocks and China’s yuan were little changed in trading Wednesday as traders await the next page in the U.S.-China trade war -- and any fresh narratives on the Federal Reserve, which releases minutes from its last policy meeting today.

Early gains in Japanese shares fizzled, South Korean equities dipped, and Australian stocks retreated from an 11-year high amid reports the Trump administration is considering placing limits on China’s top video surveillance gear maker. Shares in Hong Kong edged up and Shanghai ones edged down. Earlier, U.S. stocks closed higher after the U.S. decided to grant limited relief for consumers and carriers that do business with Huawei Technologies Co. Treasuries and the yen were flat.

Risk assets have been whipsawed in May as the world’s largest economies ratchet up both rhetoric and action on trade, with the latest phase focused on Huawei Technologies Co. and its suppliers and customers. U.S. President Donald Trump held off on blacklisting Huawei on concerns it could disrupt China trade talks and only took action after discussions stalled, people familiar with the talks said.

Next up are the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting. The central bank may have “slightly overdone it” by raising interest rates in December, though it’s premature to talk about a rate cut, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

“There is a broad expectation for a growth slowdown and the trade tensions are really adding to these kinds of worries,” Jingyi Pan, Singapore-based market strategist at IG Ltd., told Bloomberg TV. “A lot of this may not have followed through to the economic data.”

Elsewhere, the pound remained volatile after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said she’s prepared to offer parliament a vote on holding a second Brexit referendum. The British currency spiked higher on her remarks before giving up those gains as some key lawmakers responded with skepticism. Crude oil retreated.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The Fed minutes of its FOMC April 30-May 1 policy meeting will be released Wednesday.Counting of votes from the Indian general elections takes place Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts to secure a second term.European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt on Wednesday.The European Parliament holds continent-wide elections May 23-26.On Thursday, the ECB publishes its account of the April monetary policy decision.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1% as of the lunch break in Tokyo. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite fell less than 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slid 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed. Futures on the S&P 500 Index added 0.1%. The underlying gauge gained 0.9% Tuesday.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 110.56 per dollar. The offshore yuan traded steady at 6.9308 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.The euro bought $1.1162, little changed.The British pound was at $1.2715, up 0.1%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.43%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield added two basis points to 1.65%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $62.64 a barrel.Gold held at $1,274 an ounce.

