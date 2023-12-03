Asian Stocks to Rise After US Shrugs Off Powell: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to climb in early trading as markets parse Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s reminder that policymakers are in no hurry to ease interest rates. Gold and oil advance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares rallied while equity futures in Japan and Hong Kong point to early gains. The S&P 500 index climbed higher Friday, to close ahead for a fifth week and reach its highest close since March 2022. Contracts in mainland China point to an early loss after the Golden Dragon Index - a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares - slumped 1% in its last session.

US stocks and bonds rallied Friday as Powell noted policy is “well into restrictive territory,” though is ready to hike further if needed. The dollar slid, two-year Treasury yields sank to their lowest since June and traders ratcheted bets on a quarter-point Fed cut in March, with swaps fully pricing in a reduction in May. They project over a full point of easing by December 2024. Australian yields fell early Monday, tracking Treasuries.

“The big rebound in shares has left them technically overbought and at risk of a consolidation or short term pull back,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Ltd. in Sydney wrote in a note to clients. “However, further gains are likely into year end and early next year as inflation continues to ease” and positive market seasonality kicks in later this month, he said.

The recent rally in US stocks and bonds comes as signs are piling up — in recent data, in warnings from top retailers and in anecdotes from local businesses across the country — that after defying expectations all year and splurging over the summer, American households are starting to pull back. A measure of US factory activity shrank for a 13th straight month in November as high interest rates continue to hammer the goods-producing side of the economy.

Story continues

Oil rose while gold traded at a record level as investors kept watch on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Israel has resumed its military operation in Gaza, a US warship was attacked in the Red Sea and Houthi rebels in Yemen said they had carried out operations against two Israeli ships.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin hit $40,000 for the first time since May 2022, extending the year’s rebound amid bets on lower interest rates and greater demand from exchange-traded funds.

Read More: Eerie Calm in S&P 500 Signals Historic Rally Has Staying Power

Sticky Inflation

This week, traders will be monitoring for clues to the health of the global economy with Australian growth, Chinese inflation and US non-farm payrolls data all due. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to sound hawkish as it keeps its rate on hold on Tuesday after governor Michele Bullock warned inflation is now homegrown.

While the cooler-than-expected inflation will keep the RBA on hold, “sticky ‘homegrown’ services inflation will ensure a tightening bias is retained,” Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Group in Sydney wrote in a note to clients. “A rate hike in February hinges on the outcome of the December quarter inflation due for release in late January.”

In corporate news, China Evergrande Group, the world’s most indebted developer, faces a Hong Kong court hearing on Monday over a creditor request to wind up the company. US airline stocks will be in focus when Wall Street reopens Monday after Alaska Air Group Inc agreed to buy rival Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s Hawaiian Airlines in a deal valued at $1.9 billion.

Key events this week:

China Evergrande Group liquidation hearing in Hong Kong starts, Monday

Riskbank November meeting minutes released, Monday

RBA rate decision, Tuesday

Japan’s Tokyo CPI, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, GDP, Tuesday

Eurozone PMIs, Tuesday

Australia GDP data, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, FX reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Mexico CPI, Thursday

Germany CPI, Friday

Japan household spending, GDP, Friday

US non-farm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0895

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 146.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1268 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6689

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $39,873.63

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,186.3

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 4.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $74.95 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,098.01 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.