Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look poised for a cautious open Wednesday ahead of a critical inflation report and as the US debt ceiling impasse damps investor sentiment.

Futures for benchmarks in Japan and Australia suggested small declines for those markets while contracts for Hong Kong indicated a slight gain. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were fractionally higher in Asia after the indexes fell 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively, on Tuesday.

The US gauges have been stuck in narrow trading ranges as investors weigh the potential end of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes against the possibility of an economic slowdown. It’s a similar story for global stocks, which have largely moved sideways for more than a month, as measured by the MSCI World Index.

Major currencies were little changed early Wednesday after an index of dollar strength edged higher for a second day. The Australia dollar was steady following a 0.3% drop Tuesday, when the government flagged a budget surplus that may help ease inflation.

Bond yields were little changed in Australia and New Zealand following minor moves in Treasuries overnight.

A meeting between President Joe Biden and congressional leaders provided little for traders seeking direction, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerging from the gathering to tell reporters there was no immediate progress in efforts to avert a first-ever US default. Biden and McCarthy plan to meet again Friday.

That swings the focus back to inflation data, with a report later Wednesday expected to show headline CPI in the US rose by 5% in April on a year-on-year basis, indicating that price pressures are still uncomfortably high for the Fed. This will be followed on Thursday by consumer and producer price data from China, which is forecast to show easing inflation pressure in the Asian powerhouse.

Fed officials, including New York chief John Williams, are watching for signs of a credit crunch. Williams said he wasn’t including a rate cut in his forecast for this year at an event Tuesday. He left the door open on the odds of a Fed pause. Swaps suggest traders are expecting at least 50 basis points in cuts by the end of 2023.

The S&P 500 has been stuck trading between 3,800 and 4,200 this year. Tom Essaye, founder of The Sevens Report newsletter, thinks equities could break above that range if “data points more convincingly towards a soft landing, there are no more regional bank failures, core inflation drops faster than expected, the Fed confirms the pause and a debt ceiling deal is reached.”

Bears, according to Jonathan Krinsky, chief market technician at BTIG, are looking for the benchmark to fall below 3,800.

Shares of Airbnb fell postmarket after its second quarter sales outlook fell short of some analysts’ estimates, suggesting rising prices may be curbing enthusiasm for travel. Rivian Automotive Inc. climbed after the electric-vehicle maker reaffirmed its annual production plans.

Elsewhere in markets, oil held most of its recent rally after the Biden administration announced plans to replenish strategic reserves. Gold inched higher and Bitcoin traded below $28,000.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, industrial production, GDP, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Group of Seven finance minister and central bank governors meet in Japan, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard participate in panel discussion on monetary policy at Stanford University, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Tuesday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0966

The Japanese yen was little changed at 135.25 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9245 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6763

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $27,613.99

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,846.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.52%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $73.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,036.83 an ounce

