Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were poised for a cautious open while the dollar traded in narrow ranges versus its major peers early Monday as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer stance.

Futures for Japanese shares were flat and those for Australia declined slightly. Contracts for Hong Kong stocks also dipped while an index of US-listed Chinese companies rose on news that Washington and Beijing are forming working groups to discuss economic and financial issues.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% in early Asian trading after the index fell by 0.2% on Friday to cap its worst week since March. Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.2% after the underlying gauge ended little changed Friday, supported by gains in Apple Inc. as its latest iPhones and watches went on sale.

Treasuries, which managed a modest rebound on Friday, will be in focus again this week, with Fed officials speaking at public events. Investors will also be watching the release of a key inflation gauge in the US, and assessing the likely impact of a possible US government shutdown. Australian and New Zealand government bonds followed Treasuries higher.

An index of dollar strength was little changed and the yen held steady near its weakest level this year. The Japanese currency is likely to remain under pressure given the widening yield gap with the US after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy settings last week.

Traders are still very concerned about inflation and the path of policy amid the recent oil rally and the Fed’s signal that rates are not going to come down any time soon, according to Fawad Razaqzada, a market analyst at City Index and Forex.com.

“It is far too early to say the markets have bottomed, as fundamentally nothing has changed,” Razaqzada noted.

Two Fed officials said at least one more rate hike is possible and that borrowing costs may need to stay higher for longer for the central bank to ease inflation back to its 2% target. While Boston Fed President Susan Collins said further tightening “is certainly not off the table,” Governor Michelle Bowman signaled that more than one increase will probably be required, cementing her position as one of the Federal Open Market Committee’s most hawkish members.

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said she is not ready to declare victory in the fight against inflation, and that the central bank is still committed to curbing price pressures “as gently as possible.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries could reach 4.75% before softer risk sentiment and tighter financial conditions push it lower into year-end, according to rates strategists at Bank of America Corp.

Elsewhere in markets, oil rose back toward its year high. Bitcoin fell slightly to around $26,450. Gold was unchanged.

Key events this week:

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari in Q&A, Monday

ECB’s Francois Villeroy de Galhau speaks on monetary policy, Monday

US new home sales, Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

ECB’s Philip Lane speaks on monetary policy, Tuesday

China industrial profits, Wednesday

US durable goods, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell town hall meeting with educators while Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee make speeches, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

Japan unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Tokyo CPI, Friday

US consumer spending, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:13 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0649

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.39 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2983 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6439

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $26,452.18

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,587.09

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.43% Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.30%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $90.41 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

