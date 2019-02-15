Asia Stocks Drop as Trade News Awaited; Yields Dip: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new China newsletter, a weekly dispatch on where China stands now and where it's going next.

Asian stocks retreated from the highest levels since October following a dip in U.S. equities as economic-growth concerns resurfaced and investors questioned the potential for progress on U.S.-China trade. Treasuries held gains.

Shares in Japan and Korea bore the brunt of the early losses, while futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped. The worst drop in U.S. retail sales in nine years weighed on shares on Wall Street overnight, and sent the 10-year Treasury yield down to 2.65 percent. Signs that Congress would avert another government shutdown limited losses in equities until President Donald Trump said he intends to declare a national emergency to get more money for a border wall.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to weigh on sentiment, with the two sides reported to be far apart on reform demands as high-level talks continue in Beijing. The lack of progress comes as Trump reportedly considers delaying the March 1 tariff by 60 days, and it may put pressure on him and China President Xi Jinping to seal the deal at a yet-to-be scheduled summit.

Growth concerns have also caught investor attention after data showed Germany, the euro region’s biggest economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, while dodging a textbook recession.

Elsewhere, oil moved higher on optimism about global supply cuts. The British pound earlier weakened as Prime Minister Theresa May lost another round of Brexit voting in Parliament.

Here are some key events coming up:

Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer are in Beijing for high-level talks, and will meet China President Xi Jinping on Friday, the South China Morning Post reported.China’s factory-gate price gains may have slowed for a seventh straight month in January, with forecasts for a 0.3 percent year-on-year advance ahead of its release Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dropped 0.4 percent as of 8:08 a.m. Hong Kong time. It’s still on course for a 1 percent gain this week. The gauge on Wednesday closed at its highest since October.Japan’s Topix index retreated 1.2 percent.South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.9 percent. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3 percent.Hang Seng futures dropped 0.5 percent earlier.

Currencies

The yen held at 110.43 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.7812 per dollar. The euro bought $1.1297.The British pound traded at $1.2798.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 2.65 percent after sinking five basis points Thursday.Australia’s 10-year yield fell six basis points to 2.09 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8 percent to $54.85 a barrel.Gold gained less than 0.1 percent to $1,312.80 an ounce.

