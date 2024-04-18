Asian Stocks Set to Fall on Hawkish Fed Comments: Markets Wrap

Matthew Burgess
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to drop after US shares and Treasuries extended this month’s selloff after solid economic readings and hawkish Fedspeak reinforced speculation interest rates will remain higher for longer.

Equity futures in Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong all declined, while contracts in South Korea and mainland China rose. US equity futures were little changed after the S&P 500 slipped for a fifth day Thursday, with its most influential group — technology — leading declines.

Treasuries fell across the US curve Thursday — with two-year yields once again near the 5% mark. The dollar resumed its advance while the yen swung between a gains and losses as officials raised concern over excessive moves in currencies. An initial quarter-point Federal Reserve rate cut remained priced in for November. Australian bonds fell in early Friday trading, tracking the move in Treasuries.

Global markets have been ravaged this week as traders slashed bets on Fed easing this year following a series of hawkish comments from officials and data that indicates a robust US economy. The MSCI All Country World Index has dropped 2.1%, on track for its biggest weekly decline since October. The VIX — a gauge of market volatility — climbed to its highest this week in more than five months.

When asked about the possibility of hiking, New York Fed President John Williams said while it’s “not” his baseline expectation, it’s possible — if warranted. His Atlanta counterpart Raphael Bostic said he doesn’t think it will be appropriate to ease until toward the end of 2024. The Fed may “potentially” hold rates steady all year, Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari told Fox News Channel.

In economic data, US jobless claims remained subdued, consistent with a healthy job market. Separately, the Philadelphia Fed factory index topped estimates. While existing-home sales fell, the pace was roughly in line with the median forecast of economists.

The market’s biggest worry right now is inflation, which is re-accelerating and throwing cold water on the idea of any rate cuts in 2024, let alone one or two, according to Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.

“We are firmly in the camp of no rate cuts in 2024,” he said. “We believe investors should prepare for a higher-for-longer regime when it comes to both inflation and interest rates and that investment portfolios should be positioned for these dynamics for the foreseeable future.”

Traders in Asia will be closely watching Japanese inflation data early Friday for signs the Bank of Japan may tighten policy further this year. An increasing number of economists expects the BOJ to raise interest rates again in October after it stands pat next week, with most of them flagging an earlier move in July as a risk scenario, according to a Bloomberg survey

Elsewhere, oil edged lower while gold held an advance amid growing political risks and demand from central banks and Chinese consumers.

Israel received its first-ever sovereign downgrade as S&P Global Ratings lowered its credit rating to A+ from AA- on heightened geopolitical risks for the region.

Key events this week:

  • Japan CPI, Friday

  • BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday

  • Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:02 a.m. Tokyo time

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.1%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0641

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.63 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2511 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6419

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $63,431.76

  • Ether was little changed at $3,067.99

Bonds

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.32%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $82.58 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

