Asian Stocks Set to Drop, US Futures Gain on Tech: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to decline after US benchmarks slid on Tuesday as fears of a banking crisis resurfaced. Losses may be tempered after robust earnings from Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc. buoyed US futures.

Contracts for equity indexes in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong all declined after the S&P 500 slid 1.6% on Tuesday and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.9%.

US futures advanced following better-than-expected earnings from Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. after markets closed in New York that sparked an after-hours rally in their shares.

First Republic Bank shares tumbled 49% after the lender’s disappointing earnings on Monday, rekindling fears over the health of the US banking sector. The bank is exploring an asset sale of up to $100 billion of long-dated mortgages and securities as part of a rescue plan, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

“We expect volatility to continue and the reason for that is that rates will continue to be high,” Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist and lead portfolio manager for FL Putnam Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television “Secular winners before and after Covid — Microsoft, Alphabet, but also Visa — with strong, dominant market positions. Those companies will be OK.”

Australian bonds gained and the currency edge higher before inflation data due Wednesday. New Zealand debt also advanced after a rally in Treasuries pushed US yields lower across the curve Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell nine basis points to 3.40%, while the policy-sensitive two-year yield dropped 13 basis points.

Bloomberg’s dollar index was little changed after rallying Tuesday when investors bought the US currency as a haven.

Elsewhere, earnings were mixed. UBS Group AG shares slid after results fell short of expectations, while Spotify Technology SA rose 5% after subscriber number surged. McDonald’s Corp. was little changed after beating sales estimates, and Danaher Corp. dropped 8.8% after lowering full-year guidance.

“A soft landing in the economy this year is a pipe dream,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co, wrote in a note. “When was the last time a material contraction in credit did not result in a recession? The answer: Never.”

Oil steadied after a 2.2% slide on Tuesday, gold was little changed and iron ore extended a losing streak to a fifth day.

Key events this week:

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Sweden rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone economic, consumer confidence, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Bank of Japan meets on interest rates, Friday

Euro-area GDP, Friday

US personal income, Friday

Earnings highlights:

Wednesday: Boeing, Meta, Hilton

Thursday: Amazon, American Airlines, Intel, Mastercard, Southwest Airlines, Hershey, Honeywell, Barclays

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 8:19 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.9%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.9%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0979

The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.71 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9403 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $28,244.03

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,866.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 3.40%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 10 basis points to 3.35%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $77.30 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,999.85 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

