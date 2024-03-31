Asian Stocks Set to Gain as Fed Awaits More Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia look set to open higher as the Federal Reserve reiterated it’s in no rush to cut interest rates and will await more evidence that inflation is under control.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures contracts for the Nikkei 225 index pointed higher, while trading is still closed in Australia and Hong Kong due to holidays.

Fresh inflation released Friday was “pretty much in line with our expectations,” Chair Jerome Powell said, adding it would not be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is on track toward 2%. Investors are now betting the US central bank will make that first cut in June.

“You have a Fed that at the moment is highly data dependent,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank. “Until we get either confirmation or a different view on what the data are going to be, it’s kind of hard to gauge exactly where we end up from a Fed policy perspective.”

In China, the official manufacturing purchasing managers index expanded in March for the first time since September, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Sunday. The reading suggests that the world’s second-largest economy has maintained traction after a solid start to the year and may give policymakers more time to assess the impact of previous stimulus measures.

China has set a target to increase gross domestic product by about 5% this year, which many economists regard as elusive, given the protracted slump in the property sector and persistent deflationary pressures.

“The industrial sector seems to be resilient, partly helped by strong exports,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “If fiscal spending rises and exports remain strong, the economic momentum may improve.”

Story continues

Investors will be keeping a close eye on Treasuries Monday as trading resumes during Asian hours. The dollar was mixed and moved within tight ranges against a Group-of-10 peers, with a gauge of greenback strength ending the quarter higher.

Wall Street traders sent the S&P 500 to its 22nd record this year late last week. A $4 trillion surge in US equity values in just three months has startled doomsayers, while leaving a host of strategists scrambling to update their 2024 targets.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded above $70,000. The largest digital currency has jumped almost 70% this year amid persistent demand for US exchange-traded funds holding the token.

Key events this week:

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday

Indonesia CPI, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Japan Tankan business sentiment, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Macau casino revenue, Monday

Pakistan trade, CPI, Monday

Singapore home prices, Monday

South Korea trade, manufacturing PMI, Monday

Taiwan manufacturing PMI, Monday

Vietnam manufacturing PMI, Monday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday

Bank of Canada issues business outlook and survey of consumer expectations, Monday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

France S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Germany S&P Global / BME Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Tuesday

India HSBC/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Mexico international reserves, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, Tuesday

Spain unemployment, Tuesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday

Brazil industrial production, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

Japan services PMI, Wednesday

Hong Kong retail sales, Wednesday

US ISM Services, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

India services PMI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

France industrial production, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

Hong Kong PMI, Friday

India rate decision, Friday

Japan household spending, Friday

Philippines CPI, Friday

Russia GDP, Friday

Singapore retail sales, Friday

South Korea current account balance, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4% as of 6:35 a.m. Tokyo time

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0794

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2564 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6519

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $70,878.54

Ether rose 0.1% to $3,637.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.20%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.725%

Australia’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 3.96%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 1.6% to $2,229.87 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.