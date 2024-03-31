Asian Stocks Set to Gain as Fed Awaits More Data: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Equity markets in Asia look set to open higher as the Federal Reserve reiterated it’s in no rush to cut interest rates and will await more evidence that inflation is under control.
Most Read from Bloomberg
US Oil Suppliers Muscling Into OPEC+ Markets All Over the World
Erdogan Suffers Shock Defeat in Turkey’s Municipal Elections
Investors Spoiled for Choice With Top Ice Cream Makers for Sale
Futures contracts for the Nikkei 225 index pointed higher, while trading is still closed in Australia and Hong Kong due to holidays.
Fresh inflation released Friday was “pretty much in line with our expectations,” Chair Jerome Powell said, adding it would not be appropriate to lower rates until officials are sure inflation is on track toward 2%. Investors are now betting the US central bank will make that first cut in June.
“You have a Fed that at the moment is highly data dependent,” said Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank. “Until we get either confirmation or a different view on what the data are going to be, it’s kind of hard to gauge exactly where we end up from a Fed policy perspective.”
In China, the official manufacturing purchasing managers index expanded in March for the first time since September, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement Sunday. The reading suggests that the world’s second-largest economy has maintained traction after a solid start to the year and may give policymakers more time to assess the impact of previous stimulus measures.
China has set a target to increase gross domestic product by about 5% this year, which many economists regard as elusive, given the protracted slump in the property sector and persistent deflationary pressures.
“The industrial sector seems to be resilient, partly helped by strong exports,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “If fiscal spending rises and exports remain strong, the economic momentum may improve.”
Investors will be keeping a close eye on Treasuries Monday as trading resumes during Asian hours. The dollar was mixed and moved within tight ranges against a Group-of-10 peers, with a gauge of greenback strength ending the quarter higher.
Wall Street traders sent the S&P 500 to its 22nd record this year late last week. A $4 trillion surge in US equity values in just three months has startled doomsayers, while leaving a host of strategists scrambling to update their 2024 targets.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded above $70,000. The largest digital currency has jumped almost 70% this year amid persistent demand for US exchange-traded funds holding the token.
Key events this week:
China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Monday
Indonesia CPI, manufacturing PMI, Monday
Japan Tankan business sentiment, manufacturing PMI, Monday
Macau casino revenue, Monday
Pakistan trade, CPI, Monday
Singapore home prices, Monday
South Korea trade, manufacturing PMI, Monday
Taiwan manufacturing PMI, Monday
Vietnam manufacturing PMI, Monday
US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Monday
Bank of Canada issues business outlook and survey of consumer expectations, Monday
Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
France S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
Germany S&P Global / BME Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Tuesday
India HSBC/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
Mexico international reserves, Tuesday
South Korea CPI, Tuesday
Spain unemployment, Tuesday
UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
US factory orders, light vehicle sales, JOLTS job openings, Tuesday
Brazil industrial production, Wednesday
China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday
Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Wednesday
Japan services PMI, Wednesday
Hong Kong retail sales, Wednesday
US ISM Services, Wednesday
Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Thursday
India services PMI, Thursday
US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday
Eurozone retail sales, Friday
France industrial production, Friday
Germany factory orders, Friday
Hong Kong PMI, Friday
India rate decision, Friday
Japan household spending, Friday
Philippines CPI, Friday
Russia GDP, Friday
Singapore retail sales, Friday
South Korea current account balance, Friday
US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4% as of 6:35 a.m. Tokyo time
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%
The euro was little changed at $1.0794
The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.30 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2564 per dollar
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6519
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin was little changed at $70,878.54
Ether rose 0.1% to $3,637.5
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 4.20%
Japan’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.725%
Australia’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 3.96%
Commodities
Spot gold rose 1.6% to $2,229.87 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Cautionary Tale of Wirecutter and the Internet’s Favorite Wok
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.