Asian Stocks Set for Gains With Economy in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked poised to follow US equities higher, with traders awaiting a raft of economic figures over the next few days for clues on the outlook for global central bank policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity futures for Hong Kong, Japan and Australia pointed to gains on Tuesday after the S&P 500 notched its first back-to-back advance in August.

Most major currencies were little changed in early trading. The upcoming Japanese jobs report is expected to fit into the view of a central bank on hold, which is negative for the already-weak yen.

Read: JAPAN PREVIEW: Job Market Gauges Were Likely Steady in July

Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect the currency to depreciate to levels last seen more than 30 years ago if the Bank of Japan sticks to its dovish stance. Over the next six months the yen is projected to reach 155 per dollar — the weakest since June 1990, according to strategists led by Kamakshya Trivedi. They had previously expected the yen to trade to 135.

The Japanese currency hovered near 146.45 against the dollar. It has lost more than 10% this year.

August’s risk-off mood showed some signs of abating, but global equities are still poised for their worst month since September.

Employment growth in the US probably cooled and wage increases moderated in August, suggesting a further tempering of inflation risks that reduces the urgency for another Federal Reserve interest-rate hike. Euro-area inflation readings will also be in focus this week, while China’s PMI figures are expected to reinforce that the economy is going from bad to worse.

“Investors want to see economic releases this week that suggest activity is slowing enough to keep further rate hikes at bay, but not too slow to indicate the economy is headed for a recession,” said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise.

Story continues

To Rod von Lipsey at UBS Private Wealth Management, the equity market’s pullback in August was a healthy realignment as sentiment had previously been “overly optimistic” about Fed policy and corporate earnings.

Meantime, the auctions of two- and five-year Treasury notes Monday drew the highest yields since before the 2008 financial crisis, reflecting the US bond-market selloff that deepened last week in anticipation of another Fed rate increase.

Government bonds rose slightly in Australia and New Zealand early Tuesday, with benchmark yields up around one basis point in both markets.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday

US GDP, wholesale inventories, pending home sales, Wednesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Japan industrial production, retail sales, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

ECB publishes account of July monetary policy meeting, Thursday

US personal spending and income, initial jobless claims, Thursday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Friday

South African central bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, BOE’s Huw Pill, IMF’s Gita Gopinath on panel at the South African Reserve Bank conference, Friday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins speaks at virtual event, Friday.

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, light vehicle sales, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:05 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0828

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2925 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6432

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $26,063.21

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,651.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.20%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.13%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.1% to $79.99 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Anya Andrianova and Brett Miller.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.