Asian Stocks Set For Gains, Eyes on Daily Yuan Fix: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to follow Wall Street higher after Friday’s jobs print indicated a strong US economy. China reopens after a two-day holiday.
Equity futures in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all rose. Contracts for US stocks edged higher in early Asian trading after both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes advanced over 1% on Friday.
Treasury yields surged as traders dialed back the prospect of steep Federal Reserve rate cuts this year following strong US payrolls data. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8%, wages grew at a solid clip, and workforce participation rose, underscoring the strength of a labor market that’s driving the economy.
“Reasons to dismiss the employment data are becoming thinner” and lends support to the re-acceleration hypothesis and an extension of US exceptionalism, said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. “The economy is still growing faster than what the Fed regards as the long-term non-inflation pace.”
In Asia, traders will be keeping a closer eye than usual on China’s daily yuan reference rate as markets reopen from a holiday. Investors will be looking for signs of official pushback after the currency weakened toward a no-go area last week. The fixing may signal whether Beijing will support the currency more vigorously or allow a moderate depreciation.
What China “discovered is that there was a heck of a lot more depreciation and selling pressure under the surface than they probably anticipated,” said Richard Franulovich head of foreign-exchange strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. “This is what happens periodically when you have a managed currency.”
Focus will soon shift to US March inflation data due mid-week. Prices may stay above the Fed’s target band, as first quarter corporate earnings season gears up with results from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. due on Friday.
Stock bulls are starting to hedge their exposures as Fed rate cuts are pared and questions over how far the rally may go. Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, touched the highest since November last week as the benchmark S&P 500 Index suffered its first weekly loss in three weeks.
Elsewhere, New Zealand’s central bank, the first to hike in the post-Covid tightening cycle, is expected to push back against easing bets when it delivers it decision this week. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is likely to keep its key rate unchanged as traders eye rate cuts within months. Minutes of the last meeting suggested a June easing is likely, while Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras last month said four cuts are possible this year.
“We have quite likely witnessed the opening act in what may turn out to be a new era for monetary policy in which the ECB will take the lead,” said Erik F Nielsen, chief economics advisor at UniCredit Group. “Based on existing economic data, i.e. if purely ‘data dependent’, the Fed could easily end up cutting rates only once this year, if at all, while – if purely ‘forward-looking’ - the ECB could easily justify four (if not five) rate cuts this year.”
In commodities, oil retreated after six straight sessions of advances. Gold also declined after surging to record prices last week.
Key events this week:
Philippines rate decision, Monday
Israel rate decision, Monday
Germany industrial production, Monday
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets with PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng, Monday
Australia consumer confidence, Tuesday
China aggregate financing, money supply, new yuan loans, Tuesday
New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday
South Korean parliamentary elections, Wednesday
Brazil CPI, Wednesday
US FOMC minutes, wholesale inventories, CPI, Wednesday
Canada rate decision, Wednesday
China PPI, CPI, Thursday
Eurozone ECB rate decision, Thursday
New York Fed President John Williams, Boston Fed President Susan Collins speak, Thursday
Japan industrial production, Friday
China trade, Friday
South Korea jobless rate, rate decision, Friday
Germany CPI, France CPI, Spain CPI, Friday
Argentina CPI, Friday
Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report results, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:07 a.m. Tokyo time
Hang Seng futures rose 0.3%
S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.5%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was little changed at $1.0832
The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.67 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2514 per dollar
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6574
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin was little changed at $69,252.16
Ether rose 0.8% to $3,427.1
Bonds
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.18%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $86.08 a barrel
Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,312 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
