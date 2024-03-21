Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Open, US Hits New Highs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia headed for a mixed open Friday in a sign investors are rethinking the optimism that propelled the region’s shares higher in the prior session, as fresh signs of persistent inflation appeared in the US.

Shares in Australia were little changed while futures for Japanese stocks rose, and contracts for Hong Kong fell. The moves followed a sharp rally for a gauge of the region’s shares, which touched the highest level in almost two years.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to a fresh high Thursday — its 20th of the year — led by gains in industrials and banks. Reddit Inc. shares soared 48% on their debut. Other tech stocks faltered, with Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. falling against the backdrop of heightened regulatory pressure.

The US Justice Department and 16 attorneys general are suing the iPhone maker for violating antitrust laws. In Europe, the company is said to be facing probes about whether it’s complying with the region’s Digital Markets Act. Apple shares fell more than 4%, wiping $115 billion in market value.

US economic data supported the argument the Fed may be forced to backtrack on its rate reduction forecasts a day after the central bank indicated three 25 basis point cuts in 2024. Housing, manufacturing and labor-market data released Thursday in the US pointed to a resilient economy that could prompt the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates slower than the market expects.

The data pushed Treasuries down. The two-year Treasury yield rose three basis points, while the 10-year was less than one basis point higher. The upward pressure on yields supported an index of the dollar, which rose 0.4% Thursday. The yen was little changed at 151 per dollar in early Friday trading.

Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Fed has “itchy fingers to start cutting rates,” which may not be necessary for some time given the strong economy and buoyant financial markets. “I don’t know why we’re in such a hurry,” Summers said.

Societe Generale SA increased its S&P 500 year-end forecast to 5,500 from 4,750 — the highest forecast among strategists tracked by Bloomberg. “US exceptionalism is going from strength to strength,” wrote Manish Kabra, head of US equity strategy for the French bank. “Despite widespread market optimism, we view this as rational rather than excessive.”

Central banks remained firmly in focus. The Swiss National Bank expectedly cut interest rates, weakening its currency against peers, while Mexico’s central bank also cut rates as expected. The moves could be a prelude to policy easing in the UK, Europe and the US.

The Bank of England kept rates at a 16-year high of 5.25% Thursday. Two BOE hawks dropped their demands for hikes in a further sign the central bank is closer to rate cuts. The pound weakened on the news.

Ahead in Asia, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release a financial stability review, Japan will release its February inflation data, and Taiwan will publish February jobs data.

Crude, natural gas and gasoline futures all fell Thursday. Elsewhere, Bitcoin continued its slide, trading below $66,000, while gold fell after surging above $2,200 an ounce for the first time.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0861

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.66 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2219 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $65,488.98

Ether rose 0.2% to $3,489.52

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $80.93 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

