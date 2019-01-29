Asian Stocks Set for Mixed Start; Pound Declines: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our new China newsletter, a weekly dispatch coming soon on where China stands now and where it's going next.

Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start Wednesday as earnings season rolled on and investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. The pound remained lower after lawmakers voted to renegotiate the Brexit withdrawal agreement with Brussels.

Australian equities rose and futures in Japan and China signaled a flat start, while contracts for shares in Hong Kong edged higher. The S&P 500 Index was primed to recover from its slight decline on Tuesday, with American equity futures advancing as Apple Inc. gave a forecast that showed stability after a tough end to last year. Crude held on to its advance as the U.S. put a de facto ban on Venezuelan oil. Treasuries edged higher with the dollar Tuesday.

Strong gains in January for equities are facing a test from a mixed bag of corporate earnings with investors awaiting the Fed’s policy meeting decision and commentary. Chinese trade negotiators are in Washington this week with hopes for progress in talks with U.S. counterparts. Hampering traders’ assessment of economic growth this month was the partial U.S. government shutdown.

“We have a slowdown in earnings growth, not a decline, and therefore we will see the rebound that we’ve had very much endorsed by these fundamentals,” Steven Wieting, global chief investment strategist at Citigroup Private Bank, told Bloomberg TV from London. “If we continue to see the American economy and the world economy growing, and not declining, then we will make further progress in equities over the course of the year.”

The pound fell earlier after lawmakers voted against a key proposal that sought to rule out the prospect of the U.K. crashing out of the European Union without a deal. It held losses as members of Parliament including Prime Minister Theresa May backed a proposal to strip out the most difficult part of the divorce package and re-open talks with the European Union. Asking the EU for something it’s long rejected could increase the chances of a messy no-deal exit.

Apple Inc. shares rose as much as 5.8 percent in post-market trading after first-quarter earnings edged out analysts estimates and the high end of the company’s second-quarter revenue forecast was in line with Wall Street’s views.

Among key events in the coming days:

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday and Thursday.Tech giants Microsoft, Facebook, Alibaba, Qualcomm, Tesla, Samsung and Sony announce earnings.Wednesday Fed Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the FOMC rate decision.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index advanced 0.3 percent and Nasdaq futures climbed 0.8 percent. The S&P 500 on Tuesday fell 0.2 percent.Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 were little changed in Singapore. Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1 percent earlier. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.4 percent.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 109.43 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 percent Tuesday.The euro was little changed at $1.1435.The offshore yuan held at 6.7477 per dollar. The British pound added 0.1 percent to $1.3080 following its 0.7 percent slide on Tuesday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries sank three basis points to 2.71 percent.Australia’s 10-year bond yield held at 2.23 percent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude held at $53.29 a barrel.Gold was steady at $1,311.54 an ounce, near the highest since May.The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.8 percent Tuesday.

