Asian Stocks Set for Muted Open; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks look set for a muted open amid a mixed picture for corporate earnings. Treasuries advanced along with European bonds.

Futures indicated modest gains in Japan and Hong Kong, and were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. futures were little changed in early Asian trading, while Nasdaq contracts declined. Earlier, U.S. stocks closed at record highs. After regular trading finished, Facebook climbed on higher-than-forecast revenue, while Ford and Tesla slumped on disappointing results. The dollar fell against a group of major peers for the first time in four days.

Broadly positive earnings reports have buoyed U.S. stocks so far this week, though Asia has seen initial gains dwindle amid lingering trade concerns and worries about the global economy. Central banks remain in focus with the European Central Bank meeting Thursday, where its message will be closely parsed for signs of a September move as poor economic data ramps up pressure to deliver stimulus.

Meanwhile, investors continue to mull geopolitical risk after North Korea launched two projectiles from the eastern part of the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Elsewhere, European bonds surged, pushing yields sharply lower on optimism over a September rate cut. The pound rebounded after Boris Johnson became the U.K.’s new prime minister. Oil fell for the first time in four days as economic uncertainty outweighed a drop in U.S. supply.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings season rolls on with companies including Amazon.com, Alphabet, Unilever and McDonald’s still to report this week.Thursday brings the European Central Bank policy decision. Economists widely expect officials to signal their readiness to cut interest rates and potentially broaden stimulus. Some see the chance of an immediate rate cut. ECB President Mario Draghi holds a briefing afterward.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% in Singapore.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were flat.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index contracts added 0.1%.S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% after the index climbed 0.5% to close at the highest on record. Nasdaq futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.8% to also end at an all-time high.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.18 per dollar.The offshore yuan was flat at 6.8756 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro traded at $1.1141, near the weakest in almost eight weeks.The British pound was steady at $1.2482 after rising 0.4%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 2.04%. The yield on two-year Treasuries slid two basis points to 1.82%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield dropped 3 basis points to 1.26%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.2% to $55.97 a barrel after falling 1.6%.Gold was steady at $1,426.17 an ounce.

--With assistance from David Wilson, Sarah Ponczek and Olivia Rinaldi.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.