U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.00
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,855.00
    +52.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.25
    +36.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.40
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.01
    +0.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.00
    +7.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.24 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0583
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9350
    -0.6950 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,217.21
    +391.52 (+2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.21
    +11.52 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,921.86
    +347.43 (+1.26%)
     

Asian Stocks Rise With Inflation Data in Spotlight: Markets Wrap

Tassia Sipahutar
·3 min read
Asian Stocks Rise With Inflation Data in Spotlight: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed after US shares posted their first advance this month, with traders focused on upcoming inflation figures in the US for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A benchmark of Asia equities headed for a sixth weekly gain, the longest such stretch in two years. That followed a rebound in the S&P 500 after a rout that put the gauge on the cusp of breaching its average price of the past 100 days.

Shares in Hong Kong rose while mainland gauges fluctuated as data showed China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased. Chinese property shares were among the biggest gainers amid expectations that authorities may add support for the ailing sector at a key economic meeting next week.

Investors are taking heart from any signs of softness in prices that may allow central banks to be less hawkish and more supportive of economic growth.

The dollar dropped versus most of its major counterparts, extending Thursday’s move when geopolitics-driven appetite for haven investments faded. The offshore yuan slightly strengthened.

Treasury yields were little changed, with 10-year yields hovering below 3.5%. Government bond yields moved lower in Australia while those in New Zealand rose. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yields were unchanged.

Oil rose in Asia, but headed for a weekly drop of nearly 10% after a volatile session on Thursday on concerns over economic outlook. Gold steadied.

Friday’s US producer price index for November is one of the final pieces of data Federal Reserve policymakers will see before their Dec. 13-14 policy meeting. The PPI in October cooled more than expected. Meanwhile there are some signs the labor market is cooling, with continuing jobless claims climbing to the highest since early February.

Strategists from Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan Chase & Co. have warned investors against piling back into risk on hopes the Fed is getting close to pivoting to easier policy.

JPMorgan Asset Management sees more room for equities to decline from the current levels. “We still think next year it’s going to be a pretty downbeat outlook for the global economy, given all the tightening we have seen so far this year,” Sylvia Sheng, global multi-asset strategist, said on Bloomberg Television.

Meanwhile in China, comments from Li Keqiang were supportive sentiment, with the Chinese premier saying economic growth would “keep picking up.”

JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic said he “remains positive on China, due to favorable monetary conditions as well as an eventual full reopening and end of Covid.”

Key events this week:

  • US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:13 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 1.2%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.7%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0580

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 135.91 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9560 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $17,216.4

  • Ether rose 0.3% to $1,282.18

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.46%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.25%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.29%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.9% to $72.13 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,794.70 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth and Rob Verdonck.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Developer Shares Rally as More Property Easing in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese property shares rallied on expectations that authorities may add support for the ailing property sector at a key economic meeting next week. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, W

  • China’s Muted Inflation Leaves Room for Policy Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices contracted again in November while consumer inflation eased as Covid disruptions suppressed demand, giving the central bank some room to ease policy as the economy tries to recover.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve C

  • Goldman Sachs Says Hopes That Inflation Has Peaked Are Premature

    (Bloomberg) -- The market’s optimism that inflation has peaked is misguided as a potential spike in energy costs in 2023 could keep prices elevated and interest rates high, according to Goldman Sach’s Peter Oppenheimer. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve Congr

  • Is Rolex's certified pre-owned plan a ‘positive development’ for the watch industry?

    Leave it to Rolex to shock the watch industry. The undisputed king of the high-end timepiece industry, Rolex surprised the world of watch dealers, collectors, and amateur Ebay watch flippers, by launching its own Rolex-backed certified pre-owned (CPO) program.

  • Congress seeks answers from Live Nation after Taylor Swift ticket sale debacle

    Congress is ramping up its fight against Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation Entertainment.

  • Illinois Pension Debt Rises Again as Stock Rout Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Illinois’s debt to its employee retirement funds rose as the pensions were hammered by investment losses, erasing some of the bull-market gains that briefly chipped away at the state’s obligations. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Or Sell Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Disney’s ad-supported tier will be for anyone who ‘feels that pinch,’ analyst says

    Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Media Analyst Geetha Ranganathan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the launch of Disney+'s ad-supported tier, how Disney+ differs from its competitors in the streaming industry, and the outlook for Disney's profit growth.

  • College sports events like Jumpman Invitational, ACC Championship and Duke’s Mayo Bowl a winner for Charlotte

    How the Charlotte Sports Foundation is building a growing portfolio of major college sports events here.

  • Dollar slips on recession fears, central bank meetings loom

    The dollar eased on Friday as worries over a slowdown in the United States mounted, with traders on guard ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, where the Federal Reserve takes centre stage. Yields on U.S. Treasuries have also slumped, with the two-year yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, last at 4.3035%, away from its 15-year high of nearly 4.9% hit last month.

  • Treasuries Yields Are Rising Thursday. Bondholders Are Taking Profits.

    Longer-dated Treasury yields were back up on Thursday morning, but they’re still far below their 52-week highs set earlier this fall, testament to a strong rally.

  • Recession concerns and interest rates are ‘lethal combination’ for vehicle demand: Economist

    Cox Automotive Chief Economist Jonathan Smoke examines how trends in gas prices and declining car dealership sentiments are impacting car markets, while also commenting on Carvana and car demand heading into 2023.

  • Oil Swings to Loss After US Pipeline Outage Boosts Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tapped a fresh one-year low, finishing a volatile trading session where supply concerns following a pipeline outage sent prices soaring. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Financial Bubbles, Without a

  • Verizon stock has had a tough year. Is a ‘drastic’ shakeup in order?

    Analysts muse whether Verizon needs to do a transformative merger amid a rough stretch for its consumer wireless business.

  • JPMorgan Delivers Tonic for Clients Fretting Over Peak Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s clients have grown increasingly anxious over a dreadful scenario for financial assets should the Federal Reserve hike interest rates to 6.5% next year. Strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou’s response: There’s no need to panic. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President A

  • Amazon.com (AMZN) is Recovering From its Lows

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]

  • U.S. House panel chair says she'll subpoena FTX's Bankman-Fried if needed

    (Reuters) -House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters on Thursday that she is prepared to subpoena FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week and she is working out the best way to do it. Regulators around the globe, including in the Bahamas, where FTX is based, and in the United States, are investigating the role of FTX's top executives including Bankman-Fried in the firm's stunning collapse, Reuters has previously reported. Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime.

  • Volkswagen Financial Services Finance Chief Paints Challenging 2023 Outlook

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) projected a problematic 2023 for its financial services unit on the back of an economic downturn, higher energy prices, and rising interest rates. "We see that people are more cautious due to recession expectations, and we are not selling so many cars," said Frank Fiedler, CFO of Volkswagen Financial Services, in Braunschweig, Reuters reports. He said that rising interest rates may weigh on earnings in the coming year, adding that the Volkswagen unit could not yet make

  • RPC (RES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    RPC (RES) closed at $8.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.1% move from the prior day.

  • Why stock bulls are sitting on their hands again: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, December 8, 2022.