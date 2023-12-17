Asian Stocks Set for Soft Open After Fed Pushback: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a weaker open after US shares ended a six day rally as Federal Reserve officials pushed back against bets of aggressive interest rate cuts next year.

Equity futures in Australia, Japan and Hong Kong point to early losses when trading resumes on Monday. While the Tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed at a record high, the benchmark S&P 500 Index ended slightly lower. The dollar rose with short-dated US Treasury yields as New York Fed President John Williams said on CNBC that it’s too early for officials to begin thinking about lowering borrowing costs.

The pushback may start to scupper the ‘everything rally’ after traders took previous Fed signals as a green light to ratchet up bets on rate cuts next year, helping US and Asian shares to their biggest weekly gains in a month. Swaps traders trimmed bets on cuts in 2024 to just under five from six prior to the interview, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The S&P 500 has rallied more than 10% in less than two months so some digestion of the rally is needed,” Tom Essaye, the founder of The Sevens Report newsletter, wrote. That “likely will come in the near term, especially if Fed officials rhetorically push back on the market’s enthusiasm in the next week or two.”

Even with Williams tamping down some of the market’s ebullience, the Fed’s tone last week was more dovish than that of European peers. European Central Bank Governing Council member Madis Muller said Friday that markets are getting ahead of themselves in betting of rate cuts in the first half of next year while ECB President Christine Lagarde said the bank had not discussed rate cuts at all.

“It was the week before Christmas and all was quiet in financial markets... until the central bankers started talking and investors reverted from the notion that interest rates will have to stay ‘higher for longer’,” Bancorp wrote in a note to clients.

The Final Holdout

Attention will soon shift to Japan with the nation’s central bank beginning a two-day policy meeting Monday. While speculation has grown the Bank of Japan will soon end the world’s last negative-rate regime, economists see April as the most likely timing for a change, with around 15% expecting Ueda to pull the plug on negative rates in January, according to a Bloomberg survey of more than 50 economists.

“The BOJ has little need to rush into making policy changes,” Societe General economists led by Wei Yao wrote in a note. “But markets will be watching for any sign the board is willing to end negative rates or yield curve control.”

Markets will also digest a cabinet reshuffle by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after he ousted four lawmakers accused of concealing income generated from fund-raising events. The scandal has rocked the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and fueled speculation it may consider changing its leader before his term ends in September.

Elsewhere this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its minutes from the December policy meeting while Bank Indonesia will make its final policy decision of the year. Traders will also be keeping a close eye on developments in the Middle East as Israel pushes back against calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, and escalating attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea.

In commodities, Brent crude’s slide of more than 20% from its September peak suggests inflation is set to slow even further in developing nations in coming months. Emerging-market currencies are also poised to gain as finances of net-oil importers improve. Meanwhile, gold slipped by as much as 0.8% Friday, trimming a weekly gain.

Key events this week:

ECB holds biennial conference on fiscal policy and EMU governance, Monday

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai heads to court in Hong Kong, Monday

Nasdaq 100 index annual reconstitution, Monday

RBA Dec. policy meeting minutes, Tuesday

Bank of Japan decision, Tuesday

Canada inflation, Tuesday

Eurozone inflation, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Tuesday

New Zealand issues half-year economic and fiscal update, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Wednesday

UK inflation, Wednesday

Bank Indonesia rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, Thursday

Nike earnings, Thursday

Japan inflation, Friday

UK GDP, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.8%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% as of 6:52 a.m. Tokyo time

The euro was little changed at $1.0901

The Japanese yen was little changed at 142.09 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1307 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6697

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.10%

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $41,894.56

Ether rose 0.3% to $2,235.31

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $71.43 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $2,019.62 an ounce

