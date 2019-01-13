Asian Stocks to Start Mixed With Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised for a mixed start on Monday, following the best week for regional stocks since the start of November, as investors awaited a raft of earnings and trade data from China. The yuan held recent gains.

Futures indicated a small decline when equity trading begins in Hong Kong, with Australia pointing slightly higher. Japan is closed for a holiday, so Treasuries won’t trade until the London open. The S&P 500 on Friday closed flat and the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined.

Signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and dovish commentary from Federal Reserve officials have buoyed a rally in global equities in January. The next hurdle to clear will be a slew of U.S. bank profit reports and an earnings season, amid worries global growth is slowing. Also weighing on sentiment is the partial U.S government shutdown that’s entered its fourth week.

Elsewhere, oil remained above $51 a barrel. The pound was steady ahead of Tuesday’s crucial vote on Brexit, with Prime Minister Theresa May appearing no closer to getting the backing she needs.

Terminal users can read our Markets Live blog.

Here are some important events coming up:

Some of the world’s biggest banks announce earnings, including Citigroup, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Alcoa, Indian IT company Mindtree, Netflix, Taiwan Semiconductor, American Express and BlackRock also post results. China trade data is released on Monday. U.K. Parliament will vote on the Brexit deal.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.2 percent. Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3 percent. The S&P 500 Index ended Friday little changed.

Currencies

The yen was steady at 108.56 per dollar. The offshore yuan held at 6.7617 per dollar. The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1457.The British pound added 0.1 percent to $1.2853.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 2.70 percent on Friday.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index added 0.2 percent on Friday.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9 percent to $51.59 a barrel on Friday. Gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,290.25 an ounce.

--With assistance from Sarah Ponczek.

To contact the reporter on this story: Adam Haigh in Sydney at ahaigh1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Rebecca Jones

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.