Asian Stocks to Tread Cautiously Ahead of Fed Meet: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are set for a cautious open after mild moves on Wall Street in the run-up to the last Federal Reserve decision of the year, with underwhelming inflation data reinforcing speculation policymakers will be in no rush to claim victory just yet.

Australia’s equity benchmark opened little changed while futures for Japan’s pointed higher and those for Hong Kong were stable. Markets are continuing to bet Fed officials will be on hold Wednesday, but the latest economic figures bring into question the aggressive pricing of a dovish pivot.

Traders have slightly trimmed their wagers on rate cuts in 2024, with the first one still projected to happen in May. The data also spurred speculation that Chairman Jerome Powell will try to throw cold water on the Fed-easing buoyancy.

Following the last Fed decision, Powell reminded investors that inflation progress will “come in lumps and be bumpy.” The fact that Tuesday’s consumer price index was roughly in line with estimates — and ticked up a bit — underscored the choppy nature of getting prices back to the 2% target — especially in the service sector, which the Fed has zoned in on as the last mile in its inflation fight.

“Today’s CPI report is a little bit of a ‘mood dampener’,” said Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management. “This isn’t enough inflation deceleration to reassert or justify the market’s policy-easing expectations, particularly at a time when the labor market is still so solid. Powell should push back at the recent market narrative.”

After whipsawing in the immediate aftermath of the report, two-year yields steadied above 4.7%. Long-term Treasuries swung to a small gain after solid demand in a $21 billion sale of 30-year bonds. The S&P 500 eked out a mild advance to the highest since January 2022. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — slid toward a four-year low.

In Asia, a readout of China’s annual economic work conference stressed the need for technological innovation, disappointing investors hoping for a focus on stimulus. The Golden Dragon Index of US-listed Chinese shares rose 0.4% Tuesday after earlier declining as much as 0.7%.

Argentina devalued the peso by 54% after the close of local markets and announced a swath of spending cuts, in the first steps of President Javier Milei’s shock-therapy program to revive the nation’s troubled economy.

In other markets, oil rose in early trading on Wednesday after plunging to the lowest level in five months as signs of robust supplies piled up. Gold gave up gains after the inflation report, while Bitcoin traded near $41,000 after a turbulent stretch that lopped about 8% from the largest digital asset and stirred predictions of more volatility heading into year-end.

Signs of disinflation helped drive the US bond market last month to its biggest gain since the mid-1980s, with yields tumbling sharply on speculation the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by over a full percentage point in 2024.

“Knocking inflation down from last year’s highs is one thing, getting it to the Fed’s 2% target is another,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Today’s number aside, though, the trends still point to a slowing economy and cooling inflation. That means lower rates are still on the 2024 horizon — just not as near as some people may be hoping.”

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday she doesn’t believe the “last mile” in returning inflation to the Fed’s 2% goal will be especially difficult.

With the Fed widely expected to keep its target rate range steady for the third straight meeting at 5.25% to 5.5%, traders will carefully scrutinize any signals from Powell on the path for policy and the update to the central bank’s quarterly forecasts.

How the Fed frames its outlook for rate policy ending next year and 2025 via its “dot plot” could inject some uncertainty into a market that has run ahead of the central bank’s current forecast.

“Market participants wait to see if Fed Chair Powell’s comments and the revised Summary of Economic Projections spread holiday cheer tomorrow or embolden the Grinch,” said Jose Torres, senior economist at Interactive Brokers.

