AsiaPay Technology launches Xecure3D 2.0

·2 min read

HONG KONG, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaPay Technology is pleased to announce that Xecure3D, the 3D Secure Solution, is now EMV 3-D Secure 2.0 ready. The Xecure3D solution, including 3DS SDK, 3DS Server (3DSS), Access Control Server (ACS) and Cardholder Management System (CMS), is fully compliant with the security requirements of EMVCo, the card networks worldwide and Payment Card Industry 3-D Secure (PCI-3DS). ACS readily supports Visa, MasterCard and UnionPay International. 3DSS has already supported Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay International, American Express, and soon will cover Discover and JCB.

Blended with the EMV 3-D Secure 2.0 technology, the Xecure3D solution largely increases protection for cardholders on transacting credit card payments. The built-in frictionless flow with risk-based authentication using different means, including token-based, OTP as well as biometric, allows issuers to approve transactions with minimum interaction with cardholders in return of a smooth and effortless digital check-out journey. The 3DS SDK comes with both Android version and iPhone version to support the 3DS requestor feature seamlessly on mobile payment application.

The white-labelled Xecure3D 2.0 solution can be offered and deployed in various deployment models. The easy-to-deploy hosted solution service model can allow deployment in short timeframe possible without any hardware or infrastructure setup, hassle-free. The licensed solution model can be deployed to issuer's system environment.

"It is always our commitment to offer the most advanced and high-quality payment services and solutions to clients, partners, and banks in Asia complied to latest industry standards. In compliance with the EMV's 3-D Secure 2.0 standard, the Xecure3D solution dramatically improves user experience with more frictionless process, optimize sales conversion and enhance authentication effectiveness," says Joseph Chan, CEO of AsiaPay.

AsiaPay Technology, established in 2013, is a premier digital payment solution and technology vendor in Asia providing advanced, integrated, and cost-effective digital payment processing solutions to banks and e-commerce businesses around the world. AsiaPay Technology has 13 operation offices in Asia. Please visit http://www.asiapaytech.com for more details.

SOURCE AsiaPay

