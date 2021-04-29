Asia's 50 Best Bars Reveals, For The First-time Ever, Bars Ranked Between 51st And 100th In The List
The inaugural 51-100 list is unveiled one week ahead of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 virtual ceremony
SINGAPORE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The 51-100 list includes bars from 22 cities across 12 countries in Asia
Japan leads the list with 14 bars across five cities
Singapore and Thailand both see six bars make the list
China and South Korea bolster their profiles across the continent with five entries apiece
Sri Lanka and Vietnam are touted as emerging hotspots with two and three bars featured respectively, marking the first time both countries appear on an Asia's 50 Best Bars list
The full ranking of Asia's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021 is included at the end of this press release.
With one week to go before the announcement of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021, sponsored by Perrier, 50 Best has revealed the bars voted onto the extended list for the first time. The ranking is created from the overall Asia's 50 Best Bars voting process and comes as part of 50 Best's overall strategy to recognise a greater number of hospitality establishments as they seek to emerge from restrictions imposed by the pandemic.
Mark Sansom, Content Editor for Asia's 50 Best Bars, says: "The last year has been devastating for hospitality and it is vital that we support as many businesses as possible at part of their recovery. In a historic first for the Asia's 50 Best Bars awards programme, the extended ranking is designed to shine the spotlight on more bars than ever before. As guests begin planning their next bar experiences, this extended list will provide double the choice of exceptional, expert-approved drinking destinations for the months and years ahead."
Japan dominates the 51-100 list with 14 bars featured. New entry Ishinohana in Tokyo places ahead of the pack at No.56, while the other nine bars from Tokyo on the list this year include Bar Landscape at No.57, Mixology Heritage at No.60, The Bellwood at No.69, Bar Orchard Ginza at No.72, Liquid Factory at No.84, Mixology Salon at No.87, Tender at No.88, Memento Mori at No.98, and Gen Yamamoto at No.99. From Nara, Lamp Bar is awarded the No.62 spot, while Kyoto's Bar Rocking Chair is placed No.80. Two bars from Japan are also tied at No.94 – Ark Lounge from Aomori and Bar D from Kanagawa.
Singapore's bars secure six spots on the list including three newcomers – Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall at No.71, Live Twice at No.75 and Junior The Pocket Bar at No.82. Gibson by the Jigger & Pony Group is at No.66, Employees Only at No.70 and The Other Room at No.79.
Thailand is represented by six bars including four new entries for Bangkok – Niks Anuman's Asia Today at No.52, Thaipioka at No.53, 008 Bar at No.81 and Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned at No.85. Rabbit Hole ranks at No.67 and Smalls comes in at No.93.
China boasts five entries on the extended list: Shanghai's Epic is a new entry at No.64 and is named the Campari One To Watch. The Old Man Hong Kong is at No.54, 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana and Shady Acres, both from Hong Kong, place at No.65 and No.68 respectively, while Macau's Goa Nights rounds off at No.100.
South Korea makes a strong showing with Seoul's Pussyfoot Saloon leading the pack at No.63. Mixology Bar (No.86), Soko (No.89), Southside Parlor (No.92) and Pine & Co (No.97) are featured by Asia's 50 Best for the first time.
Sri Lanka and Vietnam each make their first appearance on the list this year, with two bars from the former: Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar in Colombo at No.73 and Smoke & Bitters in Hiriketiya at No.91. Vietnam grabs three entries: Ne Cocktail Bar in Hanoi at No.76, Summer Experiment in Ho Chi Minh at No.77, and Hybrid in Nha Trang at No.96.
Manila leads the way in the Philippines, led by The Back Room at No.51, Oto at No.61, and Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails at No.100. Two new bars from Indonesia break into the ranking – Wishbone from Semarang is placed No.74, while A/A Bar from Jakarta earns the No.83 spot. Other notable entries include New Delhi's Hoots' at No.59, Kuala Lumpur's Pahit at No.78, and Taipei's Mu at No.90. Mu is helmed by Bannie Kang, the winner of this year's Mancino Bartenders' Bartender Award.
The sixth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be announced in a virtual ceremony on 6th May, beginning at 6pm HK/Singapore time (3.30pm India; 5pm Thailand; 7pm Japan). Bar and cocktail lovers are invited to join the digital countdown of the list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2021 through The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.
EDITOR'S NOTES
51-100 List
Ranking
Establishment
City
Country
51
The Back Room
Manila
Philippines
52
Asia Today
Bangkok
Thailand
53
Thaipioka
Bangkok
Thailand
54
The Old Man
Hong Kong
China
55
Draft Land
Taipei
Taiwan
56
Ishinohana
Tokyo
Japan
57
Bar Landscape
Tokyo
Japan
58
Coley
Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
59
Hoots'
New Delhi
India
60
Mixology Heritage
Tokyo
Japan
61
Oto
Manila
Philippines
62
Lamp Bar
Nara
Japan
63
Pussyfoot Saloon
Seoul
South Korea
64
Epic
Shanghai
China
65
8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Hong Kong
China
66
Gibson
Singapore
Singapore
67
Rabbit Hole
Bangkok
Thailand
68
Shady Acres
Hong Kong
China
69
The Bellwood
Tokyo
Japan
70
Employees Only
Singapore
Singapore
71
Ah Sam Cold Drink Stall
Singapore
Singapore
72
Bar Orchard Ginza
Tokyo
Japan
73
Botanik Rooftop Bistro & Bar
Colombo
Sri Lanka
74
Wishbone
Semarang
Indonesia
75
Live Twice
Singapore
Singapore
76
Ne Cocktail Bar
Hanoi
Vietnam
77
Summer Experiment
Ho Chi Minh
Vietnam
78
Pahit
Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
79
The Other Room
Singapore
Singapore
80
Bar Rocking Chair
Kyoto
Japan
81
008 Bar
Bangkok
Thailand
82
Junior The Pocket Bar
Singapore
Singapore
83
A/A Bar
Jakarta
Indonesia
84
Liquid Factory
Tokyo
Japan
85
Sugar Ray You've Just Been Poisoned
Bangkok
Thailand
86
Mixology Bar
Seoul
South Korea
87
Mixology Salon
Tokyo
Japan
88
Tender
Tokyo
Japan
89
Soko
Seoul
South Korea
90
Mu:
Taipei
Taiwan
91
Smoke & Bitters
Hiriketiya
Sri Lanka
92
Southside Parlor
Seoul
South Korea
93
Smalls
Bangkok
Thailand
*94
Ark Lounge
Aomori
Japan
*94
Bar D
Kanagawa
Japan
96
Hybrid
Nha Trang
Vietnam
97
Pine & Co
Seoul
South Korea
98
Memento Mori
Tokyo
Japan
99
Gen Yamamoto
Tokyo
Japan
*100
Goa Nights
Macau
China
*100
Buccaneers Rum & Cocktails
Manila
Philippines
*Bars that are tied on the list
For press materials, kindly register via the Media Centre to receive login details.
Registration: https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/media-centre-registration.php
Online media centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/#/sign-in
For more information, kindly send your enquiry to:
E: asias50bestbars@foodnews.com.sg
Notes to the Editor:
About Asia's 50 Best Bars
The story started in 2002 with the launch of The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, which has since grown into the most important international dining guide in the world and a hugely influential voice in gastronomy. In 2009, The World's 50 Best Bars list was created, with an annual awards ceremony launched in 2012. Asia's 50 Best Bars was added to the portfolio in 2016. The 50 Best brand now champions a global community of bartenders and chefs, cocktail aficionados and gourmets, who travel the globe to explore and experience the only worldwide ranking for premium drinking and dining. Beyond lists, 50 Best showcases leading trends and highlights upcoming food and drink destinations, while acting as an agent for positive change in the hospitality sector. William Reed Business Media, which owns the 50 Best brand, is entirely responsible for the organisation of the awards, the voting system and the respective lists.
Our Partners
Perrier – Official Water Partner; sponsor of The Best Bar in Asia Award
Michter's – Official American Whiskey Partner; sponsor of Michter's Art of Hospitality Award
Nikka Whisky – Official Whisky of the World; sponsor of Nikka Highest Climber Award
Ketel One Vodka - Official Vodka Partner; sponsor of Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award
Asahi Super Dry – Official Beer Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award
The London Essence Co. – Official Mixer Partner; sponsor of London Essence Best New Opening Award
Disaronno – Official Italian Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Disaronno Highest New Entry Award
Heering Cherry Liqueur – Official Cherry Liqueur Partner; sponsor of Heering Legend of the List Award
Mancino Vermouth – Official Vermouth Partner; sponsor of Mancino Bartenders' Bartender Award; supplier of Commemorative Shakers
Campari – Official Bitters Partner; sponsor of Campari One To Watch Award
Matusalem – Official Rum Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award; supplier of Commemorative Scarves
Tia Maria – Official Coffee Liqueur Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award
Roku Gin – Official Gin Partner; sponsor of Roku Industry Icon Award
Bellino – Official Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Partner; sponsor of a Best in Country Award
Fact Sheet
Date of Awards Ceremony: 6 May 2021
Time of Awards Ceremony: 6.00pm HK/Singapore time
Website: www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia
Twitter: @50BestBars
Instagram: @50BestBars
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/50BestBars/
Hashtag: #Asias50BestBars
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497627/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2021_51_100_List.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1497626/Asias_50_Best_Bars_2021_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021