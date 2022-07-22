Asia's First Physical Metaverse-Themed Web3, NFT and Crypto Conference Happening In Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever metaverse-themed blockchain & web3 conference will be held on 28th July 2022 in one of Asia's most prominent club; Zouk Singapore. The conference titled THE WEB3 CON will showcase and feature promising start-ups, established organisations and investors within the Blockchain, Crypto, NFT and Metaverse industry under one roof in a futuristic neon-lights and glitz set up. The conference event is organised by Asia's leading blockchain accelerator AsiaTokenFund Group and its partners Morpheus Labs, Block Tides, AC Capital, and Reactify all of which are leading web3 players in Asia and the US.

For the first time in Asia, the blockchain event will be housed in a two-floor, three club-hall venues all under one roof in the iconic Zouk building located in Clarke Quay, Singapore. The location was carefully selected to fully embody the meaning of metaverse and web3 - futuristic, innovative and ground breaking.

"We want to move away from the traditional and dull conferences done in ballrooms as it doesn't really bring out the true definition of metaverse. At this venue, attendees can relax, enjoy the lights, do some work, have fun and learn something new with superb light show and entertainment lined up. It's truly going to be a conference like no other," said Ken Nizam - Founder if Asia Token Fund Group, Organiser of The Web3 Con 2022.

"We've been waiting for the right event to speak at just before Coinweb ships it's first product in a bid to prove the platform is not just another science project that doesn't leave the lab, and Web3 Conference is the right fit for us to join at, being held in the epicentre of South East Asia's tech hub," said Toby Gilbert, CEO of Coinweb, one of the key speakers of the event.

Other prominent Key Speakers, exhibitors and partners includes Huawei, Binance, Chainalysis, Kucoin Labs, ChainUp, GEMS, Sleep Future, Anotoys Collectiverse, PLAYGROUND and many more.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: 28 July 2022

Event time: 10:00 - 18:00

Party time: 19:00 for VIP After-party

Venue: Zouk Singapore, Clarke Quay.

Visit & Register via Official Website:

https://www.web3con.info

Alternative registration on eventbrite:

https://bit.ly/3a3J6yL

All attendees will be given a free "THE WEB3 CON" NFTs as a POAP (Proof of attendance protocol) for future web3con exclusive events and special perks!

With the successful launch of THE WEB3 CON event in Singapore, the organiser AsiaTokenFund Group is looking to explore branching out to the US with an event planned in Miami in December this year and thereafter to Dubai in the following year.

About THE WEB3 CON

The Web3Con is a Web3, Blockchain, NFT and Crypto event founded and produced by AsiaTokenFund Group. Having done over 30+ event prior to the Covid-19 Pandemic in all over Asia, The Web3 Con aims to showcase the latest technology and use-cases within the web3 space.

About AsiaTokenFund Group

AsiaTokenFund Group is based in Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, China and The US with various divisions comprising of media arm, marketing & PR agency, game development agency and tech development agency under the name of Block Asia Labs. AsiaTokenFund Group has since worked with over 100+ blockchain projects from around the world to bring in its deep experience within the Web3 space and value add to the web3 start-ups and established organisations. Besides this. AsiaTokenFund Group also runs one of Southeast Asia leading blockchain media.

For more info please visit AsiaTokenFund Group website:

https://blockasialabs.com/

https://asiatokenfund.com/

