Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will Commence on October 14th

·4 min read

TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) 2021, organised by Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), will be held on October 14th at the TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 in Taipei City. The online version of the event will also be launched on the same day. TIE 2021 will feature three thematic pavilions: Innovation Pilot, Future Tech, and Sustainability to present 836 innovative solutions aligning with the Six Core Strategic Industries: (1) information and digital, (2) cybersecurity, (3) precision health, (4) national defense and strategic industries, (5) green and renewable energy, and (6) strategic stockpiles.

Gathering 100 Major International Enterprises to Foster Global Collaboration

A Total of 100 international enterprises and organizations from countries such as Germany, the US, Japan, Thailand, and Singapore have been invited to participate in TIE 2021. This year, it's the first time that TIE will also be held online, thus allowing industry players and individuals from every corner of the world to remotely attend the exhibitions and programs of the event. Going virtual is expected to create more opportunities for business collaborations and provide additional support to the event as the premier technology hub.

Showing 836 Latest Technologies in both Virtual and Physical Exhibitions

Precision health will be a highlight at TIE 2021 since the COVID-19 pandemic has made people pay more attention to the issues related to healthcare. Two particular products will be there to demonstrate Taiwan's strength in respect to its healthcare sector and its capability to prevent the spread of epidemics. The first product is NRICM101, which is an herbal compound for treating the symptoms of COVID-19. It has been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The other product is the Rapid COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Chip.

There will also be many interesting exhibitions pertaining to the information and digital field. Products on display include a portable air quality monitor, a 5G smart pole and AI-Based High-Density Shuttle Rack Service System.

Regarding cybersecurity, some of the key products that will be unveiled at TIE 2021 include the 5G Private Network Solution and the 5G/B5G mmWave Antenna-in-Package.

Domestic research institutions and aerospace companies will show off some of the most advanced military-grade offerings. They include Taiwan's first successfully launched CubeSat, VTVL Flight Control System of Hybrid Rockets, and Self Path-Tracking and Intelligent Collision Avoidance Technology for Autonomous Ship. These exhibitions will demonstrate Taiwan's R&D capability in national defense.

For green and renewable energy, TIE 2021 will reveal technologies that are contributing to Taiwan's efforts to transform into a model of renewable energy development in the Asia-Pacific region. Specifically, there will be exhibitions on the latest high-efficiency TOPCon photovoltaic cells and High Cost-Performance Ratio Hydrogen Fuel Cell System.

Turning to strategic stockpiles, a myriad of products will be on display during the event. Examples include high-safety lithium battery materials that power electric vehicles, the High Temperature and Anti-corrosion Compound Semiconductor Process Carrier for the manufacturing of UVC LEDs and other advanced semiconductor components.

The online version of TIE 2021 will feature special 3D showrooms for technologies such as a Self-Driving Pure-Electric Minibus: WinBus, a robot that patrols electrical substations, an electric tracked aerial work vehicle, a smart helmet, a robot that use lasers to remove pests in orchards and other innovations. In sum, all exhibits will be made available for 720∘online viewing.

Insight Sharing of Industry Leaders from 14 Countries

Two important conferences that will take place during TIE 2021 are the Industry Viewpoint Conference and IPBC Taiwan. At the Industry Viewpoint Conference, 30 leaders of major technology sectors will not only share their perspectives on their respective fields but also present six core strategies for future industry development. Meanwhile, this year's IPBC Taiwan will provide a forum for internationally renowned intellectual property experts to discuss IP strategies related to 5G technologies. In addition to these programs, individual attendees will also be able to receive suggestions for specific technological solutions based on the history of visited exhibitions. Furthermore, to expand opportunities for international collaborations, there will be one-on-one business matchmaking sessions to connect technology suppliers with potential customers. Open to industry professionals and participating exhibitors, the registration for online meetings will start on October 11th, 2021.

Best Features at Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021:

  1. Online-Merge-Offline: Assemble 836 of the latest technology solutions from 24 countries and a total of 100 international enterprises such as Siemens, Cisco, 3M ... and related companies.

  2. Business Opportunities: 200 technology presentations and 1-on-1 online business matchmaking appointment service (early bird booking since 10/11).

  3. Industry Trends: Exclusive scientific and technological insights from 82 industry leaders in 14 countries.

  4. Valuable Services: Live Tour videos to catch what's hot in 6 Core Strategic Industries and auto-recommend technologies based on what you show interest in.

See you at 10/14~10/23 Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021!
Physical: 10/14~10/16 at Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1
Virtual: 10/14~10/23 (https://tie.twtm.com.tw/WebPage/index.aspx?ln=en-US)

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI)

