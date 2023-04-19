Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited's (Catalist:5CR) Shares Lagging The Industry But So Is The Business

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited's (Catalist:5CR) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Renewable Energy industry in Singapore, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.2x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

What Does Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Asiatic Group (Holdings) has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing revenue at a reasonable pace. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders may have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 5.9% last year. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with revenue shrinking 11% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we understand why Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

What We Can Learn From Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It's no surprise that Asiatic Group (Holdings) maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

