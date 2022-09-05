AsiaTop Announces Ambitious Global Expansion and Web3-Based Tradable Loyalty Programs

HONG KONG, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AsiaTop Loyalty, one of the largest loyalty rewards solution companies in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, after its USD 10 million fundraising round, AsiaTop Loyalty has announced a rapid market expansion plan across Asia Pacific and Europe, leveraging web 3.0 and Metaverse.





With its headquarter incorporated in Hong Kong, and part of its market expansion plan across Asia Pacific and Europe, AsiaTop is planning to open a Singapore office and to further collaborate with its strategic investor in London after the recent USD 10 million fundraising round. Early this year, AsiaTop has successfully launched AsiaTop 2.0 App with an innovative loyalty-as-a-service model to merchants for their CRM and membership programme. With the newly launched AT Bird Metaverse, AsiaTop has developed a long-term strategy by leveraging the Web 3.0 ecosystem to foster the connectivity and new experiences for the engagements of customers and merchants.

"Our customer base has reached over 1 million of active users, whilst well supported and served by over 50,000 merchants, positioning AsiaTop as a unicorn and the largest loyalty solution company in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area," said Andy Chen, the CEO of AsiaTop Loyalty.

He also added: "With our headquarter founded in Hong Kong (the city that ranked #1 Fintech Hub in Asia for 2021), we are also eyeing on other fast growing markets such as Southeast Asia countries, including Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Riding on our strong strategic partnership with Syndicate Capital Group as well as other strategic investors, we are seriously considering exploring business opportunities and capital markets from London and other European countries. AsiaTop is entering into Web 3.0 ecosystem to increase our data driven customer engagement and to boost our revenue and marketing ROI. AT Brid Metaverse is one of our priority projects, which is probably the 1st ever tradable loyalty NFT in Hong Kong and Great Bay Area. We expect the AT Bird Metaverse will boost our ROI by up to 12x through gamified customer experience."

Story continues

About AsiaTop

AsiaTop Loyalty is a leading loyalty rewards solution provider with consumer app that will be shared by 70 million of population in the Greater Bay Area. It provides a convenient and affordable consumer coupon platform for hundreds of thousands of merchants and partners, including those in Hong Kong. AsiaTop was ranked first in the 2021 Deloitte Hong Kong Technology Fast & Rising Star Program. It was also the winner of IFTA Fintech Achievements Award.

Social Links

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asiatoployalty/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/at.reward/

Media Contacts

Brand: Asiatop Loyalty Limited

Contact: Andy Chen

E-mail: andy.chen@asiatop.asia / info@asiatop.asia

Website: https://en-asiatop.com/

SOURCE: Asiatop Loyalty Limited



