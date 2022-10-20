ASIC Miner Market Size to Grow by USD 125.57 Mn, Driven by Profitability of Cryptocurrency Mining Ventures - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global ASIC Miner Market size is expected to grow by USD 125.57 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.74%. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures, growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware, and the rising popularity of mining pools are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies, operational complications associated with mining cryptocurrency, and lack of government support may impede the market growth.

Key ASIC Miner Market Driver

The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is notably driving the ASIC miner market's growth. Cryptocurrency miners earn a small profit in cryptocurrency for every successful transaction, based on the quantity of work they do, which includes the processing power used by the mining hardware. Mining cryptocurrency is a slow and cumbersome process, which is not profitable on a small scale. Hence, the adoption of cryptocurrency cloud mining is growing. Customers participate in cloud mining projects that mine cryptocurrencies and then distribute a portion of the profits to their investors. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures will lead to the entry of several small-scale cryptocurrency mining ventures that will adopt cloud mining, which will drive the growth of the global ASIC miner market during the forecast period. Buy Full Report

Key ASIC Miner Market Trend

Investments by large semiconductor companies in mining-specific hardware are the key primary trend driving the ASIC miner market growth. The increasing demand for mining hardware from hobbyists and beginners has encouraged large semiconductor companies and system designers to invest in cryptocurrency mining-specific hardware. PCs and gaming-specific hardware solutions were used earlier to mine cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin. However, recently, due to the advent of alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Ether, which do not gain a significant advantage from the use of specialized mining hardware, the demand for high-end graphics cards is increasing. Currently, graphic processors and cards such as Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070/ 1080 Ti/ 1070 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 580/ 480/ Vega 56 are used to mine cryptocurrencies. Such investments by large semiconductor companies in mining-specific hardware are expected to drive the growth of the global ASIC miner market during the forecast period.

Key ASIC Miner Market Challenge

Volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies is the major challenge impeding the ASIC miner market growth. The value of cryptocurrencies is extremely volatile. Hence, low-risk investors do not include cryptocurrencies in their financial portfolios. The volatility in value is due to the significant share of cryptocurrencies held by a limited number of customers who buy and sell high volumes on trading platforms and trade exchanges. The lack of transaction charges, position charges, trade posting fees, and regulations on trading platforms causes volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies. Hence, people who hold a significant share of cryptocurrencies manipulate the value to increase their profits without making any actual investments. Therefore, several investors have refrained from including cryptocurrencies in their financial portfolios, which is a challenge for the growth of the global ASIC miner market.

Global ASIC Miner Market Segmentation

Application

The ASIC miner market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Crypto mining can only be done using ASIC miners. As more people establish their mining businesses, ASIC mining becomes more competitive, which results in the reduction of the hash rate. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the enterprise segment, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the ASIC miner market during the forecast period.

Geography

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The early adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in regional countries will facilitate the ASIC miner market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

ASIC Miner Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in ASIC miner market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ASIC miner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ASIC miner market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ASIC miner market, vendors

ASIC Miner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 125.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., BIOSTAR Group Co. Ltd., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., BLOCKCHAIN HOLDING GMBH, Canaan Inc., DigiByte, DriveMining GmbH and Co. KG, Ebang International Holdings Inc., NiceHash Ltd., Poloniex, and Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

