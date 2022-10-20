U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

ASIC Miner Market Size to Grow by USD 125.57 Mn, Driven by Profitability of Cryptocurrency Mining Ventures - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global ASIC Miner Market size is expected to grow by USD 125.57 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.74%. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures, growing demand for cryptocurrency-specific hardware, and the rising popularity of mining pools are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies, operational complications associated with mining cryptocurrency, and lack of government support may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ASIC Miner Market 2022-2026

Key ASIC Miner Market Driver

The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures is notably driving the ASIC miner market's growth. Cryptocurrency miners earn a small profit in cryptocurrency for every successful transaction, based on the quantity of work they do, which includes the processing power used by the mining hardware. Mining cryptocurrency is a slow and cumbersome process, which is not profitable on a small scale. Hence, the adoption of cryptocurrency cloud mining is growing. Customers participate in cloud mining projects that mine cryptocurrencies and then distribute a portion of the profits to their investors. The profitability of cryptocurrency mining ventures will lead to the entry of several small-scale cryptocurrency mining ventures that will adopt cloud mining, which will drive the growth of the global ASIC miner market during the forecast period. Buy Full Report

Key ASIC Miner Market Trend

Investments by large semiconductor companies in mining-specific hardware are the key primary trend driving the ASIC miner market growth. The increasing demand for mining hardware from hobbyists and beginners has encouraged large semiconductor companies and system designers to invest in cryptocurrency mining-specific hardware. PCs and gaming-specific hardware solutions were used earlier to mine cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin. However, recently, due to the advent of alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Ether, which do not gain a significant advantage from the use of specialized mining hardware, the demand for high-end graphics cards is increasing. Currently, graphic processors and cards such as Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070/ 1080 Ti/ 1070 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 580/ 480/ Vega 56 are used to mine cryptocurrencies. Such investments by large semiconductor companies in mining-specific hardware are expected to drive the growth of the global ASIC miner market during the forecast period.

Key ASIC Miner Market Challenge

Volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies is the major challenge impeding the ASIC miner market growth. The value of cryptocurrencies is extremely volatile. Hence, low-risk investors do not include cryptocurrencies in their financial portfolios. The volatility in value is due to the significant share of cryptocurrencies held by a limited number of customers who buy and sell high volumes on trading platforms and trade exchanges. The lack of transaction charges, position charges, trade posting fees, and regulations on trading platforms causes volatility in the value of cryptocurrencies. Hence, people who hold a significant share of cryptocurrencies manipulate the value to increase their profits without making any actual investments. Therefore, several investors have refrained from including cryptocurrencies in their financial portfolios, which is a challenge for the growth of the global ASIC miner market.

To know about additional Drivers, Trends, and Challenges. Request a Sample Report

Global ASIC Miner Market Segmentation

  • Application

The ASIC miner market share growth by the enterprise segment will be significant during the forecast period. Crypto mining can only be done using ASIC miners. As more people establish their mining businesses, ASIC mining becomes more competitive, which results in the reduction of the hash rate. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the enterprise segment, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the ASIC miner market during the forecast period.

  • Geography

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The early adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in regional countries will facilitate the ASIC miner market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at Just USD 5000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

ASIC Miner Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in ASIC miner market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ASIC miner market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ASIC miner market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the ASIC miner market, vendors

Related Reports:

Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market
by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the consumer electronics segment will be significant.

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market but Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ASIC and GPU) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the ASIC segment will be significant.

ASIC Miner Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 125.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.25

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., BIOSTAR Group Co. Ltd., Bitfury Group Ltd., BitMain Technologies Holding Co., BLOCKCHAIN HOLDING GMBH, Canaan Inc., DigiByte, DriveMining GmbH and Co. KG, Ebang International Holdings Inc., NiceHash Ltd., Poloniex, and Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Personal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BIOSTAR Group Co. Ltd.

  • 10.4 Bitfury Group Ltd.

  • 10.5 BitMain Technologies Holding Co.

  • 10.6 BLOCKCHAIN HOLDING GMBH

  • 10.7 Canaan Inc.

  • 10.8 DigiByte

  • 10.9 DriveMining GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.10 Ebang International Holdings Inc.

  • 10.11 Poloniex

  • 10.12 Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co. Ltd

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asic-miner-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-125-57-mn-driven-by-profitability-of-cryptocurrency-mining-ventures---technavio-301653822.html

SOURCE Technavio

