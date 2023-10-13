Asics Names Koichiro Kodama as North America President, CEO

Asics has named Koichiro Kodama as its president and CEO for North America, the latest executive shift for the Japanese footwear brand in recent weeks.

With this appointment, Kodama returns to a role that is familiar to the industry veteran. He served as the Asics’ CEO in North America between February 2019 and December 2020 and became the managing executive officer based in Asics’ Kobe, Japan headquarters in January 2021. Kodama joined the company in 2016.

More from Footwear News

The executive will manage the brand’s performance running, sports style, apparel and accessories and core performance sports business in North America. (Kodama will remain managing executive officer.)

“My goal for the region remains unchanged: to set the business up for sustained success and to drive growth of brand value and preference,” said Kodama in a statement. “I look forward to returning to North America and making an immediate impact with our partners and key accounts as we continue to foster strong collaboration, a deep connection with our consumers and bring the best products to market.”

Richard Sullivan had been president and COO of Asics’ North America, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The new appointment comes on the heels of a high-level leadership shift at Asics in September. The brand last month named Mitsuyuki Tominaga as its new president and COO. The executive formerly served as Asics‘ managing executive officer, chief data officer and chief information officer. Asics also said that former president, CEO, COO and representative director Yasuhito Hirota will transition to the role of chairman, CEO and representative director. Chairman and director Motoi Oyama is also transitioning to the role of senior advisor and director.

And in July, Asics tapped 15-year industry veteran Michael Dougherty as its VP of U.S. sales to oversee U.S. wholesale sales.

Story continues

Hirota said in a statement that Kodama’s hire is “important to the success of our brand in North America and Kodama has a strong understanding of the business and a proven track record in the region.”

“He is clear on the global brand vision, how to achieve our business goals and ensure strong growth in North America,” he added.

In August, Asics reported its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2, as business increased year-on-year in all regions and categories in the period. Net sales in the second quarter increased 28.9 percent to 290 billion yen ($2.03 billion based on current exchange rates) compared to 225 billion yen ($1.57 billion) the same time last year. Asics said its strong performance was due to the “continued progress” with in-person sporting events and the “normalization” of social and economic activities, which it said only “truly reopened” globally since the beginning of the year.

Best of Footwear News