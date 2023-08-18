Asimwe Matungwa Kabunga Bought 1.6% More Shares In Lindian Resources

Potential Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive Chairman, Asimwe Matungwa Kabunga, recently bought AU$500k worth of stock, paying AU$0.26 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.6%.

Lindian Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Rohan Patnaik bought AU$8.3m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.25 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Lindian Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 33% of Lindian Resources shares, worth about AU$108m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindian Resources Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Lindian Resources. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lindian Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

