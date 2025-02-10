Ask an Advisor: My Net Worth Is $3.76M and I'll Collect $4,600 Per Month in Social Security. How Much Can I Afford to Spend on a House in Retirement?

How much can I afford to pay for a home and still maintain a comfortable retirement without worrying about running out of money?

I'm 66 and I have about $1.78 million in a taxable investment account, $1.5 million in IRAs, $309,000 in a Roth and $115,000 in a deferred compensation plan. I also have a long-term care insurance policy and $60,000 in an HSA.

I'm waiting until age 70 to begin taking Social Security, which will be about $4,600 per month. I do not currently own a home or any real estate. Once I buy a home, I expect $60,000 per year to be adequate to cover all of my expenses.

What is the best way to fund a home purchase in the next one to two years? What are the tradeoffs and tax implications of a cash purchase (and the long-term capital gains to fund that) vs. carrying a mortgage?

– Doug

Your question is simple enough but the answer may be different for each person depending on personal nuance. However, if we look at the big picture you should be able to get a ballpark idea of what you can potentially afford. It should also help clarify the avenues to consider. You can then narrow it down from there based on your personal preferences. Working with a financial advisor or tax professional is likely a good idea, as they can help you identify a specific route to take.

How Much House Can I Afford in Retirement?

There will be a lot of nuance when it comes to figuring out how much house you can afford to purchase in retirement, but it may be helpful to start by thinking about your withdrawal rate after the purchase.

I like using the 4% rule as a starting point, but you'll need to tailor your personal withdrawal rate based on your own assumptions, including expected returns, longevity and whether you have a plan for adjustments. It will likely take some time to figure out a withdrawal rate you’re comfortable with.

If $60,000 is your planned spending, then you'd need approximately $1.5 million savings if you follow the 4% rule. Increasing your withdrawal rate to 5% means you’ll need around $1.2 million in savings to withdraw $60,000 (and then adjust your distributions upward for inflation). If you opt for a lower withdrawal rate – say, 3% – you’ll need to start with a $2 million nest egg.

Accounting for Social Security and Other Expenses

These targets are conservative because they don’t account for your Social Security payments, which won’t start for a few years. Those will cover almost all of your spending on their own once that begins. You may want to subtract the net value of those payments from your annual spending target. If you do, set aside enough money to cover your spending needs until it begins and redo the calculations above.

