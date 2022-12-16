U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

ASK Chemicals refinances senior credit facilities

·2 min read

The new financing provides for a €225 million senior secured term loan alongside a €40 million multi-currency senior revolving credit facility.

HILDEN, Germany, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASK Chemicals, a leading global supplier of high-performance industrial resins and materials, today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to refinance the company's existing senior secured credit facilities; consisting of a €190m senior secured term loan facility and a €25m senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility. The new financing provides for a €225m senior secured term loan facility and a €40m senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility. Closing of the refinancing is expected to occur mid-January 2023.

Hubi Windegger, Chief Financial Officer of ASK Chemicals: "We are delighted to achieve this stage of the refinancing and associated extension of maturities. We believe this is a strong message of support from our lenders which reflects our resilient business performance and reduced leverage."

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE acted as sole mandated lead arranger and bookrunner on the financing.

 

ASK Chemicals Group
ASK Chemicals Group (PRNewsfoto/ASK Chemicals Group)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970460/ASK_Chemicals_Group_1.jpg

Fig. 1: ASK Chemicals Group

 

ABOUT ASK CHEMICALS:

ASK Chemicals Group, headquartered in Hilden near Düsseldorf (Germany), is a global supplier of high-performance industrial resins and materials. The company's products are mainly used in foundries and in the production of abrasives, refractories, impregnation, coatings, insulation and composite materials.

The Foundry division offers an exceptionally wide and innovative range of foundry consumables including binders, coatings, risers, filters, release agents as well as metallurgical products such as inoculants, inoculation wires and master alloys for iron casting.

The Industrial Resins division is a leader in the field of specialty phenolic resins. Our phenolic resins are the preferred choice when it comes to meeting the highest requirements in the areas of fire protection, energy consumption, service lifetime, health and safety at work.

The company has a production and sales network in 22 countries and employs approximately 2000 people worldwide. ASK Chemicals Group sees itself as a driving force of industry-specific innovations with research centers and laboratories in Europe, Asia, America and Africa.

Contact:
Verena Sander
Head of Global Communications
+49 211 71103-948
Verena.Sander@ask-chemicals.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970459/ASK_Chemicals_Group_Logo.jpg

ASK Chemicals Group Logo
ASK Chemicals Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/ASK Chemicals Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ask-chemicals-refinances-senior-credit-facilities-301705348.html

SOURCE ASK Chemicals Group

