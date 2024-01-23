How do I ask an employer to pay for relocation costs? Ask HR

In today's economic climate, negotiations around relocation packages are not only acceptable but often expected.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

I was recently offered a job to relocate to another city. The pay is a 15% jump from my current wage, and they offer a relocation bonus. However, rising real estate costs and elevated interest rates make it unaffordable. If I take the position and move, I fear I will not be able to recoup those costs anytime soon. Would I be out of line in asking the prospective employer for additional relocation support or a hiring bonus to offset such costs? – Mildred

Answer: Firstly, congratulations on your job offer! It's always an exciting opportunity when your skills and contributions are recognized. Regarding your concern about the relocation costs, you are absolutely within your rights to discuss additional support with your prospective employer.

In today's economic climate, negotiations around relocation packages are not only acceptable but often expected. Before approaching the recruiter or hiring manager, take some time to identify the specific aspects of the relocation where you might need extra assistance. Be clear about your needs, whether it's funding for a house-hunting trip, help with moving household goods, temporary housing during the transition, or financial support for closing costs.

Ask the employer if they can recommend reputable realtors or certified public accountants familiar with the new area. This can provide valuable assistance in navigating the intricacies of the home-buying process, including potential deductions and state tax laws.

One key strategy is to present a well-thought-out case by providing specific reasons for the additional assistance and presenting an estimated budget. This shows that you've done your homework and creates a compelling argument for your request. Employers are often willing to work with relocating employees to ensure a smooth transition, allowing you to focus on your new role without unnecessary stress.

Remember, open and transparent communication is vital. Most employers understand the challenges associated with relocation and are willing to collaborate to make the process as seamless as possible for their new hires. Best of luck with your negotiations and your potential move!

Christmas is a paid holiday at my company, but I was on FMLA leave. Can they count that day as one of my FMLA days? – Bernice

It depends on the specifics of your Family Medical Leave situation. If you took a full week of leave, and there was a holiday within that week, the entire week is considered FMLA and counted against your FMLA entitlement. However, if you took less than a full week of FMLA, then the holiday would not be counted against your FMLA entitlement.

For example, if you took two full weeks of FMLA leave over the holidays, and your employer provided two days of holiday pay for Christmas and New Year's Day, those holidays would count toward your FMLA leave. On the other hand, if you worked Tuesday through Thursday and the holiday fell on a Monday, then the holiday would not count as an FMLA day.

The only exception to this rule is if you were scheduled and expected to work on the holiday(s) but used FMLA leave for those days instead. Importantly, these rules apply regardless of whether the holiday is paid or not.

Should you have further questions or need clarification about how your FMLA leave and holidays are calculated, contact your human resources department or speak with your manager. They can provide specific information tailored to your situation and ensure that you clearly understand how FMLA leave and holidays interact in your case.

I hope this explanation clarifies the situation for you. If you need more guidance, don't hesitate to consult your HR department or manager for personalized assistance.

