Ask a Realtor: Will national settlement impact Lower Hudson?

A month after the National Association of Realtors settlement shook the industry, the lower Hudson Valley housing market is faced with uncertainty and confusion.

While the $418 million settlement that would affect about 1.5 million NAR members is still pending approval, the country’s largest trade association has vowed to make two major changes that will take effect in July— prohibiting displaying offers of broker compensation on its listing database and requiring buyers' agents to secure written agreements.

As local realtor associations and real estate companies are offering training to help realtors navigate the new rules and potential changes, we asked how it could change the process of buying and selling a house in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Buyers would shoulder commission expense without financing

Gail Fattizzi, regional manager at ERA Insite Realty Services and former president of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, said despite the proposed changes, the reality is “everybody that is involved in a transaction still needs to be paid.” The new rules are likely to prompt more communication among sellers, buyers and agents to reach an agreement on how the commissions would be paid.

Sales commissions are the largest expense when selling a home, which typically run between 5% and 6% of a home’s sale price. While it was traditionally shared between a buyer's agent and the agent who lists a home on the market, buyers are the ones who shoulder the expenses.

Fattizzi said the new policies may put some buyers out of the market because they can’t finance commissions into the purchase of a house.

“They’re scraping together every dollar for the down payment and closing cost. Now if they must face paying buyer agents' commissions, that’s another expense that ultimately is going to make it even more challenging to buy in this area, which is a very expensive market,” Fattizzi said.

Lou Budetti, broker/owner at ERA Insite Realty in North White Plains, speaks to ERA Insite realtors about the ramifications of the $418 million settlement that the National Association of Realtors agreed to in March. Last October, a federal jury ruled that the National Association of Realtors had conspired to artificially inflate commissions. As part of the settlement, the NAR agreed to to eliminate its rules on sales commissions.

‘The new rules could end up hurting buyers’

In fact, conversations about who would pay the commissions and how much to pay are already happening, although mostly on a case-by-case basis. Some sellers still offer to pay the commissions to attract more buyers.

“There is going to be a lot of confusion and unintended consequences,” Fattizzi said.

One of the unintended consequences, she said, is that some buyers might either go unrepresented or commission the sellers’ agents to proceed with a transaction.

“That could end up hurting buyers,” Fattizzi said. “If they go unrepresented, nobody will fight for them, give them advice on the value of a house, walk them through home inspection, negotiate issues that might come up, and find good loaner and attorney. If the listing agent is going to help the buyer anyway, they’re not going to do extra work for free. The buyers could end up paying more for the house.”

While some experts predicted the new policies could bring down home sale prices, Fattizzi said the sale prices may not be affected because “sellers still want what they want and see that as the value of their houses.”

Realtors listen as Lou Budetti, broker/owner at ERA Insite Realty in North White Plains, talks about the ramifications of the $418 million settlement that the National Association of Realtors agreed to in March. Last October, a federal jury ruled that the National Association of Realtors had conspired to artificially inflate commissions. As part of the settlement, the NAR agreed to to eliminate its rules on sales commissions.

How are commissions paid in Hudson Valley?

Most realtors in the Hudson Valley area belong to a local real estate organization named Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. Although they pay separate memberships to the state and national associations, the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors membership includes services and support from the New York State Association of Realtors and the NAR, Fattizzi said.

She emphasized that the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors does not have a policy on commissions and it has always been negotiable. She said the current practice that sellers pay commissions to the listing agent, who would share a portion with the buyer’s agent, may continue during the interim period.

“It's not really changing the cost, but just moving the money around in terms of who is being credited and who is paying it,” Fattizzi said.

Debra Goodwin, a realtor at Corcoran Legends Realty based in Tarrytown, said it's important realtors be transparent and have conversations with clients about why it's important to offer compensation to agents and how much that compensation costs.

"I think we'll know more as we move toward the summer. Once the rules or policy are decided, then we'll put things in place to meet those rules," Goodwin said. "For a professional real estate person, if you keep your client's best interest in mind, then I think everybody will be OK."

Have a question for a Realtor? Email Growth and Development reporter Helu Wang (hwang@lohud.com) or Emerging Audiences Editor Ashley Fontones (afontones@lohud.com).

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ask a Realtor: How national Realtor settlement may impact Lower Hudson