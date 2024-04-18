Ask a Realtor: Will national settlement impact Lower Hudson?

Helu Wang, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
4 min read
0

A month after the National Association of Realtors settlement shook the industry, the lower Hudson Valley housing market is faced with uncertainty and confusion.

While the $418 million settlement that would affect about 1.5 million NAR members is still pending approval, the country’s largest trade association has vowed to make two major changes that will take effect in July— prohibiting displaying offers of broker compensation on its listing database and requiring buyers' agents to secure written agreements.

As local realtor associations and real estate companies are offering training to help realtors navigate the new rules and potential changes, we asked how it could change the process of buying and selling a house in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Buyers would shoulder commission expense without financing

Gail Fattizzi, regional manager at ERA Insite Realty Services and former president of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, said despite the proposed changes, the reality is “everybody that is involved in a transaction still needs to be paid.” The new rules are likely to prompt more communication among sellers, buyers and agents to reach an agreement on how the commissions would be paid.

Sales commissions are the largest expense when selling a home, which typically run between 5% and 6% of a home’s sale price. While it was traditionally shared between a buyer's agent and the agent who lists a home on the market, buyers are the ones who shoulder the expenses.

Fattizzi said the new policies may put some buyers out of the market because they can’t finance commissions into the purchase of a house.

“They’re scraping together every dollar for the down payment and closing cost. Now if they must face paying buyer agents' commissions, that’s another expense that ultimately is going to make it even more challenging to buy in this area, which is a very expensive market,” Fattizzi said.  

Lou Budetti, broker/owner at ERA Insite Realty in North White Plains, speaks to ERA Insite realtors about the ramifications of the $418 million settlement that the National Association of Realtors agreed to in March. Last October, a federal jury ruled that the National Association of Realtors had conspired to artificially inflate commissions. As part of the settlement, the NAR agreed to to eliminate its rules on sales commissions.

More: What kind of house will $1.2M get you in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? We checked

‘The new rules could end up hurting buyers’

In fact, conversations about who would pay the commissions and how much to pay are already happening, although mostly on a case-by-case basis. Some sellers still offer to pay the commissions to attract more buyers.

“There is going to be a lot of confusion and unintended consequences,” Fattizzi said.

One of the unintended consequences, she said, is that some buyers might either go unrepresented or commission the sellers’ agents to proceed with a transaction.

“That could end up hurting buyers,” Fattizzi said. “If they go unrepresented, nobody will fight for them, give them advice on the value of a house, walk them through home inspection, negotiate issues that might come up, and find good loaner and attorney. If the listing agent is going to help the buyer anyway, they’re not going to do extra work for free. The buyers could end up paying more for the house.”

While some experts predicted the new policies could bring down home sale prices, Fattizzi said the sale prices may not be affected because “sellers still want what they want and see that as the value of their houses.”

Realtors listen as Lou Budetti, broker/owner at ERA Insite Realty in North White Plains, talks about the ramifications of the $418 million settlement that the National Association of Realtors agreed to in March. Last October, a federal jury ruled that the National Association of Realtors had conspired to artificially inflate commissions. As part of the settlement, the NAR agreed to to eliminate its rules on sales commissions.

How are commissions paid in Hudson Valley?

Most realtors in the Hudson Valley area belong to a local real estate organization named Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. Although they pay separate memberships to the state and national associations, the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors membership includes services and support from the New York State Association of Realtors and the NAR, Fattizzi said.

She emphasized that the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors does not have a policy on commissions and it has always been negotiable. She said the current practice that sellers pay commissions to the listing agent, who would share a portion with the buyer’s agent, may continue during the interim period.

“It's not really changing the cost, but just moving the money around in terms of who is being credited and who is paying it,” Fattizzi said.

Debra Goodwin, a realtor at Corcoran Legends Realty based in Tarrytown, said it's important realtors be transparent and have conversations with clients about why it's important to offer compensation to agents and how much that compensation costs.

"I think we'll know more as we move toward the summer. Once the rules or policy are decided, then we'll put things in place to meet those rules," Goodwin said. "For a professional real estate person, if you keep your client's best interest in mind, then I think everybody will be OK."

Have a question for a Realtor? Email Growth and Development reporter Helu Wang (hwang@lohud.com) or Emerging Audiences Editor Ashley Fontones (afontones@lohud.com).

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ask a Realtor: How national Realtor settlement may impact Lower Hudson

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Grant Cardone Gives 7 Reasons Why You Should Rent Instead of Buying a Home

    Grant Cardone, real estate titan and founder of Cardone Capital, has said that Americans should rent instead of buying homes and recently posted on X, formerly Twitter, giving seven reasons why: 7 reasons to Rent vs Buying a home:1) Apartments have Better amenities – pool, security, gyms, theatres, technology. Today apartments are amenity rich. 2) Economics – rents are 1/2 the cost of a mortgage today with interest rates at 7%, ($3800) and avg rents are 1800.3) No... pic.twitter.com/Uf30CFDRII —

  • Your home inspection checklist: What to expect on inspection day

    A home inspection can prevent you from making a costly home-buying mistake. Review our home inspection checklist so you’re fully prepared.

  • Developer Default Leaves Brooklyn, New York's Tallest Building On Foreclosure List

    The big-time real estate developers who put luxury skyscrapers on the New York City skyline have a carefully crafted image as the ultimate winners, but when they lose, they lose big. That is the situation for Michael Stern and JDS Development Group, whose 93-story luxury tower in Brooklyn is now on the foreclosure list. At 1,000 feet tall, the Brooklyn Tower at 9 Dekalb Ave. is the tallest building in Brooklyn. The Brooklyn Tower features the mixed-use format popular with today's developers. In

  • These hidden costs of homeownership are surging — here’s why experts fear they could become the ‘new normal’

    One real estate agent says insurance is even more “crippling” than interest rates.

  • These Two Data Points Illustrate The Reality That America Has Two Housing Markets

    A recent report from Zillow indicates that America has 550 cities with median home prices of $1 million. Yet none of those cities are on the list of Zillow's top ten hottest housing markets of 2024. That disparity paints a picture of the extent to which America has a dual-track housing market. On one track are Americans who can afford homes in the $1-million zip codes or are locked into those zip codes on low-interest-rate mortgages. On the other track are Americans who were marginally priced ou

  • Big Tech Is Downsizing Workspace in Another Blow to Office Real Estate

    The pullback marks a sharp reversal after years when companies had been bolstering their office footprints by adding millions of square feet of space.

  • $1.7 Million Gets You A Shoebox In Silicon Valley

    In many markets, $1.7 million would be enough to buy a luxurious mansion, but in Cupertino, California, it's only enough to purchase a 384-square-foot home. Homes worth $5 million overlook the one-bedroom, one-bath home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Silicon Valley. The average Cupertino home value is about $3 million, up 10.7% over the past year. A home listed for sale typically is put under contract in about nine days, according to Zillow. "Enhancing its appeal, the property boasts close

  • 4 Stock Picks to Play a Commercial-Real-Estate Bottom, Says Analyst

    William Blair suggests buying shares of CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, Colliers International, and Cushman & Wakefield, which service commercial properties.

  • Google Fires Workers Protesting $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google has fired 28 employees after they were involved in protests against Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion joint contract with Amazon.com Inc. to provide the Israeli government with AI and cloud services.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best

  • The stock market is headed for a hard 'reset' that could take years to recover from, CIO says

    People's wealth could take a huge hit as the stock market peaks after one of the longest bull markets ever, according to an investment chief.