'You asked. We listened.' ShopRite returns to full-service checkout with cashiers

ShopRite stores in Delaware are returning to full-service checkout with cashiers.

The move apparently came in response to customer feedback. ShopRite sent mailers over the weekend, saying "You asked. We listened."

"With labor shortages beginning to ease now, we are adding back full-service lanes and offering a more hybrid self-checkout/full-service experience for customers," spokesperson Karen O'Shea wrote in a statement. "We are always evolving, adapting and listening to our customers so that we can provide the best possible shopping experience."

At the end of 2021, Delaware's ShopRite stores began replacing traditional checkout lines with long self-service checkout stations. They looked similar to the regular lines, but had a computer on the same side as customers entered instead of an opposing cashier station. Customers were tasked with scanning their own items and navigating a touch screen to pay.

O'Shea at the time said the change was driven by customer demand and the goal "to provide the best possible checkout experience." But the self-checkout lines quickly drew criticism from some regular customers who preferred an employee manage the checkout.

During that time, ShopRite had some employees man checkout lines for customers who prefer a cashier while the bulk of the lanes were dedicated to self-checkout. Cashier on-duty signs hung from the ceiling.

At the ShopRite in Brandywine Commons off Concord Pike Monday afternoon, cashiers tended the long self-checkout stations side-by-side with customers. There was a smaller self-checkout area with smaller machines next to the checkout lanes. Both options drew a crowd.

There are six ShopRite stores in Delaware: First State Plaza near Newport, Brandywine Commons in Brandywine Hundred, Christina Crossing in Wilmington, Four Seasons Plaza in Glasgow, Governor's Square in Bear and Chestnut Hill Plaza near Newark.

