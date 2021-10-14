U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Expansion of Scientific Advisory Board With Appointment of Leading Global Experts in Dermatology and Immunology

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
·3 min read
MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointments of Dr Melinda Jennifer Gooderham, MSc MD FRCPC, Dr Jacob Thyssen, MD PhD DmSci, and Associate Professor Peter Foley, BMedSci MBBS MD FACD, as members of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

The SAB, chaired by Dr Lawrence Eichenfield, MD FAAD, was established in September following the appointment of Dr Eichenfield and Dr Eric Simpson, MD MCR. It is comprised of award-winning researchers with global experience in allergic and inflammatory disease who will play a key role in advancing ASLAN’s clinical development pipeline, strategy and R&D activities.

Dr Melinda Gooderham is the Medical Director at the SKiN Centre for Dermatology and an Investigator with Probity Medical Research, Ontario, Canada. She is an Assistant Professor at Queens University and a Consultant Physician at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Dr Gooderham has authored over 160 journal articles and acted as Principal Investigator for over 190 clinical trials in inflammatory disease.

Dr Jacob Thyssen is Chief Consultant with the Department of Dermatology at Bispebjerg Hospital, Denmark and serves as a Director of several influential organizations including the International Eczema Council, the European Task Force of Atopic Dermatitis, the European Society of Contact Dermatitis and the European Dermato-Epidemiology Network. Dr Thyssen has authored over 550 peer reviewed journal articles.

Associate Professor Peter Foley is Head, Dermatology Research, Department of Dermatology at St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne. As Australia’s only councillor on the International Psoriasis Council, Professor Foley has served as co-convener for various societies, including the Australasian Psoriasis Registry and Australian Psoriasis Treatment Goals. He is a founding member of the Australasian Psoriasis Collaboration, is the representative of the Australasian College of Dermatologists on the National Prescriber Service MedicineWise bDMARD program and has been an investigator in over 140 clinical trials and has authored over 130 journal articles.

Dr Lawrence Eichenfield, Chair of ASLAN’s Scientific Advisory Board, said: “Each new Board addition brings valuable insight, global perspective and a deep understanding of this burdensome inflammatory disease that will be instrumental in the development of ASLAN004 as a potentially novel, differentiated treatment option for atopic dermatitis patients. I’m excited to be working together to help realize ASLAN’s vision of meeting the pressing needs of these patients.”

Dr Ken Kobayashi, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Melinda, Jacob and Peter to our Scientific Advisory Board. They bring a wealth of clinical knowledge integral to the development of our lead asset, ASLAN004, as a potentially improved treatment option for patients with atopic dermatitis and allergic disease. Together with the members of our SAB, we are excited by the data from our phase 1 study in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that we announced last month, supporting the potential for a differentiated efficacy and safety profile. Their contributions will be invaluable as we initiate recruitment in our phase 2b study later this quarter.”

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com

Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.


