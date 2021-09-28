U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

ASM INTERNATIONAL AIMS TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO BY 2035

ASM International NV
·3 min read
Almere, The Netherlands
September 28, 2021, 7:45 a.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) announces today its target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2035.

ASM recognizes the importance of the climate crisis to all stakeholders. Accordingly, this Net Zero aim is a priority in ASM’s sustainability strategy.

“We have built a solid foundation of achievements in sustainability over the past years. We now take important steps forward with our sustainability strategy for the next horizon, of which this Net Zero target is a priority, as we strive to make a positive impact in the world.” said Benjamin Loh, CEO of ASM International.

The target includes setting science based targets for Scope 1, 2, and 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, with the aim: to reduce emissions as near to zero as possible, to maximize the sourcing of electricity from renewable sources, and to neutralize remaining emissions.

As the climate crisis transcends the actions of any one company, industry, or country, we intend to collaborate across our value chain for collective global impact. Further, ASM strives to embody high standards in the definition, scope, transparency, and realization of this target.

ASM’s next steps in its 2035 Net Zero target will be:

  • ASM has completed a detailed study of its Scope 2 emissions with the assistance of a recognized external expert, based on which it will source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources for all of its global operations from 2024 onward. Before that time ASM has the aim to:

    • Source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources for key sites in the U.S., The Netherlands, Finland, Japan, and Singapore, from 2021 onwards. Relative to its 2020, baseline this would represent a ~70% absolute reduction of ASM Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.

    • Source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources for the remainder of its global operations from 2024 onwards. Relative to its 2020 baseline, this would represent a ~90% absolute reduction of ASM Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions.

  • We intend to align our target to the Paris Agreement 1.5°C pathway;

  • Size ASM’s Scope 3 footprint and set a target for all scopes before the end of 2022;

  • Accelerate the further energy and resource efficiency improvement of its products;

  • Provide further interim goals on the pathway to Net Zero; and

  • Develop an emissions compensation and neutralization strategy to address residual emissions.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:
Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com



