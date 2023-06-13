ASM International Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth €3.5m \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in ASM International NV (AMS:ASM). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ASM International

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CTO & Member of the Management Board Hichem M'Saad bought €2.0m worth of shares at a price of €341 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (€396), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

ASM International insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At ASM International Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that ASM International insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, CTO & Member of the Management Board Hichem M'Saad bought €3.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of ASM International

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.06% of ASM International shares, worth about €13m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ASM International Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of ASM International we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

