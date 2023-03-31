ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 AGM MATERIALS

ASM International NV

Almere, the Netherlands

March 31, 2023

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces that the information regarding the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 15, 2023 (AGM), is now available on the Company's website. This information includes the convocation, the agenda and annexes thereto. The U.S. market proxy materials for holders of New York Registry Shares are also posted on our website.

The AGM will commence at 2:00 p.m. CET.

The AGM can be attended in person by shareholders. Our shareholders are also offered the possibility to exercise their voting rights by proxy and to follow (view and hear only) the meeting through our live webcast.





The agenda for the AGM includes, amongst others, a change of the remuneration policy for the Management Board, approval of the proposal to declare a regular dividend of €2.50 per common share, approval of reappointment of KPMG Accountants N.V. for the financial year 2023 and the financial year 2024 and approval of the annual accounts of 2022.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements in the Netherlands the record date for the AGM is April 17, 2023. The total number of issued shares in ASM International N.V. as per today amounts to 49,348,548 common shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury as per today, amounting to 10,476 shares, the number of voting shares amounts to 49,338,072.

