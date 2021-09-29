U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

ASM International NV
·1 min read
Almere, The Netherlands
September 29, 2021, 5.45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today announces the voting results of its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 29, 2021, at the ASM offices, the Netherlands.

The shareholders approved all resolutions as proposed to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore Mrs. Pauline van der Meer Mohr and Mr. Adalio Sanchez are appointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2025.


About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT

Investor and Media contact:

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: victor.bareno@asm.com


