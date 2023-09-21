Is ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTAM, rising to highs of €685 and falling to the lows of €553. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether ASML Holding's current trading price of €557 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at ASML Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In ASML Holding?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ASML Holding today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €607.16, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because ASML Holding’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will ASML Holding generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. ASML Holding's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 71%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ASML’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ASML, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

