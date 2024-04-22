ASML takes step toward major expansion in Eindhoven, Netherlands

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML has signed a declaration of intent for a major expansion in the Dutch city of Eindhoven, spokespeople for the city and the largest supplier of equipment to computer chip makers said on Monday, although a deal has yet to be finalised.

The decision follows an announcement last month that the Dutch government would spend $2.7 billion to improve infrastructure in the Eindhoven region to prevent the company from moving significant operations abroad.

"As we have said before, ASML prefers to keep its core activities in the Netherlands as close as possible to the existing locations" in the neighbouring town of Veldhoven, where ASML is currently headquartered, CFO Roger Dassen said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the city confirmed the letter has been signed for a major expansion on a technology campus known as "Brainport Industries Campus", in the north of the city close to Eindhoven's airport.

ASML, the Netherlands' largest company and Europe's largest technology firm employs around 24,000 people in the Netherlands and has said it needs significant room to expand as its business is set to almost double in the coming decade.

