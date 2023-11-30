Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,565.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,611.00
    +123.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,058.00
    +34.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.10
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.22
    +0.36 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    2,064.70
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0973
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.98
    +0.29 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2695
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0980
    +0.0440 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,897.14
    -224.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    782.80
    -2.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.46
    -31.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,486.89
    +165.67 (+0.50%)
     

ASML Plans to Name New CEO as Current Heads Retire in 2024

Cagan Koc

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV plans to appoint Christophe Fouquet to the chief executive’s role when its two co-presidents retire in 2024.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fouquet, now the Dutch firm’s chief business officer, is slated take the helm next year upon the departure of CEO Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink, who’re slated to retire April 24. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval, the company said in a statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement