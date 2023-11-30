ASML Plans to Name New CEO as Current Heads Retire in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV plans to appoint Christophe Fouquet to the chief executive’s role when its two co-presidents retire in 2024.

Fouquet, now the Dutch firm’s chief business officer, is slated take the helm next year upon the departure of CEO Peter Wennink and Martin van den Brink, who’re slated to retire April 24. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval, the company said in a statement.

