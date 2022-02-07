ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
Date
Total repurchased shares
Weighted average price
Total repurchased value
31-Jan-22
54,951
€587.03
€32,257,709.69
1-Feb-22
53,575
€602.11
€32,257,791.45
2-Feb-22
53,156
€606.85
€32,257,808.97
3-Feb-22
55,046
€586.01
€32,257,308.29
4-Feb-22
56,832
€567.60
€32,257,712.49
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
