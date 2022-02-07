U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

ASML Netherlands BV
·1 min read
In this article:
  • ASML
  • ASMLF

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date

Total repurchased shares

Weighted average price

Total repurchased value

31-Jan-22

54,951

€587.03

€32,257,709.69

1-Feb-22

53,575

€602.11

€32,257,791.45

2-Feb-22

53,156

€606.85

€32,257,808.97

3-Feb-22

55,046

€586.01

€32,257,308.29

4-Feb-22

56,832

€567.60

€32,257,712.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18

Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934

Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



