Tech Stocks Shine in Europe After Blowout Updates From ASML, SAP

(Bloomberg) -- Tech stocks led the rally in Europe as ASML Holding NV’s strong quarterly orders and SAP SE’s estimate-beating results lifted investor sentiment after a shaky start to 2024.

The tech sector soared almost 4% Wednesday, adding roughly €36 billion ($39.2 billion) in market value, as the region’s top two tech companies signaled booming demand for their industries. Chip equipment maker ASML — a bellwether for the industry’s health — rose as much as 7.5%, the biggest increase since November 2022.

ASML Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said he now sees positive signs in the semiconductor industry after marking a trough. His comments and ASML’s strong orders drove the likes of ASM International NV and BE Semiconductor Industries NV higher.

Meanwhile, SAP’s cloud order backlog saw robust growth in the fourth quarter, signaling strong demand for its cloud-based software. With valuations of the European tech sector still below five-year averages, these reports leave more room for gains.

Plus, the strong outlook from these stocks give investors a reason to cheer, especially after the bar for fourth-quarter expectations was lowered in recent weeks.

Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth LLP, expects earnings upgrades to support a continuation of stock gains. “Technology has rallied massively, but the stocks are not more much more expensive than last year, as earnings growth has been the driver, rather than multiple expansion in many cases.”

The Stoxx 600 Index gained 1% as of 11:11 a.m. in London, on the eve of the first European Central Bank rates decision of 2024. Mining and real estate stocks were other outperformers in a broad risk-on rally in the region. Among other stocks, utilities and renewables were boosted by Siemens Energy AG’s strong beat. EasyJet Plc shares also rose after the airline’s trading update.

Beyond some positive earnings, there are reasons to be cautious, with private-sector activity in the euro area contracting for an eighth month in January. Data Wednesday showed S&P Global’s purchasing managers’ index inched up to 47.9, just shy of the 48 predicted by economists and the closest to the 50 level that marks expansion since July.

“Investors really want to believe that the party continues and that is why they react actually much more strongly to positive than to negative news at the moment,” said Tatjana Puhan, chief investment officer at Copernicus Wealth Management.

“However, I would be cautious to jump on this trend, given that investors may be disappointed tomorrow by the ECB,” added Puhan.

