ASML Says Chip Controls Will Push China to Create Own Technology

34
Cagan Koc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink said US-led export control measures against China could eventually push Beijing to successfully develop its own technology in advanced chipmaking machines.

Semiconductor companies in China “have to compete” against global rivals so they want to buy non-Chinese machines, Wennink said Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg News at the company’s headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands. “If they cannot get those machines, they will develop them themselves. That will take time, but ultimately they will get there.”

Semiconductors have become a key battleground for the growing rivalry between the world’s two largest economies, as Washington’s bid to curb exports of leading-edge technology to China has hit the chip sector.

The Netherlands and Japan, home to key suppliers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, are close to joining a Biden administration-led effort to curb exports of the technology to China, Bloomberg News has reported. ASML potentially faces more limitations on its sales to Chinese customers as the US seeks to undermine Beijing’s ambition to build a self-sufficient supply chain.

Read: US Poised for Dutch, Japanese Help on China Chip Crackdown

“The laws of physics in China are the same as here,” Wennink said. “The more you put them under pressure, the more likely it is that they will double up their efforts” in building lithography machines that can rival those of ASML, he said.

Last month, China filed a complaint over the US export controls with the World Trade Organization. Beijing said the restrictions threaten the stability of the global supply chain and that America’s national-security justification is dubious. Meanwhile, the country is pausing costly subsidies aimed at building a chip industry to compete with the US.

Even as The Hague and Tokyo are soon expected to reach an agreement, they likely won’t go as far as Washington’s restrictions, which not only limit exports of American-made machinery but also impede US citizens from working with Chinese chipmakers, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The personnel restrictions that are part of the October measures announced by the US pose “all kinds of issues for people and for companies,” Wennink said. “That’s never something that you could cheer about.”

Earlier Wednesday, ASML forecast better-than-expected first-quarter sales due to strong demand for its advanced chip-making machines.

Overall, export controls will “create levels of disruption” and “that will affect the efficiency and innovation,” Wennink said. “It will affect all of us.”

--With assistance from Debby Wu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ASML beats earnings forecasts, sees 2023 growth amid China worries

    VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, Europe's largest technology company, beat fourth-quarter earnings forecasts on Wednesday and forecast a rise more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on its exports to China. "However, ASML’s structural prospects remain unchanged," they said in a note. CEO Peter Wennink said that although the economic outlook for 2023 is clouded by worries over the economy and growing semiconductor inventories, customers also see conditions improving toward the end of the year and China's economy recovering after the end of COVID-19 curbs.

  • ASML Sees a Chip Market Rebound, Says China Export Controls Aren’t Hurting Business

    The maker of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment expects a greater than 25% rise in net sales in 2023.

  • Europe Inc earnings offer market optimists more hope

    Earnings from major European companies on Wednesday offered some reasons for optimism about the region's corporate health, even as investors worry about the slowing global economy. Fourth-quarter earnings from ASML Holding NV exceeded expectations and the Dutch technology company, Europe's largest, forecast a rise of more than 25% in 2023 sales despite possible new curbs on exports to China. CEO Peter Wennink said that although economic uncertainty and growing semiconductor inventories were clouding the outlook, customers see conditions improving towards the end of the year and China's economy recovering after COVID-19 curbs were ended.

  • Chip Gear Leader ASML Bucks Market Headwinds With Quarterly Beat

    Semiconductor equipment supplier ASML beat estimates for the fourth quarter and guided higher for the current period.

  • ASML Clocks 29% Net Sales Growth In Q4; Boosts Dividend; Sees Market Rebound In Second Half

    ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 29% year-on-year to €6.43 billion. The Q4 net bookings were €6.32 billion versus €7.05 billion a year ago. The gross margin contracted by 270 bps Y/Y to 51.5%. Also Read: ASML Chief Voices How US Gained With Semiconductor Embargo Against China At Cost Of ASML GAAP EPS was €4.60 versus €4.38 a year earlier. ASML held €7.38 billion in cash and equivalents. Buybacks & Dividends: In Q4, ASML bought €300 million in shar

