ASML Supervisory Board changes announced

ASML Netherlands BV
·3 min read
ASML Netherlands BV
ASML Netherlands BV

ASML Supervisory Board changes announced

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, November 23, 2022 – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) today announces that Gerard Kleisterlee and Rolf-Dieter Schwalb will not stand for re-election as members of the Supervisory Board at the end of their current terms, which end per the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2023.

The Supervisory Board expresses its thanks to Gerard and Rolf-Dieter, who have served on the Supervisory Board since 2015, for their valuable contributions, in particular as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Selection & Nomination Committee and as Chairman of the Audit Committee respectively. The Supervisory Board wishes Gerard and Rolf-Dieter all the best for the future.

The Supervisory Board intends to nominate Nils Andersen for appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board effective from the 2023 AGM, with the intention to elect him as Chairman following his appointment. Nils Andersen, a Danish citizen, is currently Chair of Unilever Plc and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Akzo Nobel N.V. – he will step down from the latter prior to ASML’s 2023 AGM. Nils was Group Chief Executive of A.P. Møller - Mærsk from 2007 until 2016 and had previously been President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlsberg and Carlsberg Breweries.

“We are very pleased to nominate Nils Andersen for appointment to our Supervisory Board. Nils brings a wealth of experience gained during his extensive international career both in executive and non-executive roles. We are confident that the Supervisory Board will highly benefit from Nils’s broad knowledge and leadership experience,” said Annet Aris, Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board also intends to nominate Jack de Kreij for appointment as a member of the Supervisory Board effective from the 2023 AGM, with the intention to elect him as Chairman of the Audit Committee following his appointment. Jack de Kreij, a Dutch citizen, currently is the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee at TomTom N.V., Wolters Kluwer N.V., and member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.. Jack was CFO and a member of the Executive Board of Royal Vopak N.V. from 2003 to 2018, and Vice Chairman of the Executive Board since 2010. He previously worked at PwC from 1986 until 2003, including as a (senior) partner from 1990.

“We are very happy to nominate Jack de Kreij for appointment to the Supervisory Board. With his extensive experience at various multinational companies and his financial expertise, we are convinced that Jack will be a valuable contributor to the Supervisory Board,” said Gerard Kleisterlee, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Media Relations contacts

Investor Relations contacts

Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418

Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934

Ryan Young +1 480 205 8659

Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494

Karen Lo +886 939788635

Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771

About ASML
ASML is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company provides chipmakers with hardware, software and services to mass produce the patterns of integrated circuits (microchips). Together with its partners, ASML drives the advancement of more affordable, more powerful, more energy-efficient microchips. ASML enables groundbreaking technology to solve some of humanity's toughest challenges, such as in healthcare, energy use and conservation, mobility and agriculture. ASML is a multinational company headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, with offices across Europe, the US and Asia. Every day, ASML’s more than 37,500 employees (FTE) challenge the status quo and push technology to new limits. ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. Discover ASML – our products, technology and career opportunities – at www.asml.com.

