ASN Constructors increases hiring efforts for FM Area Diversion channel project

ASN Constructors
·2 min read
ASN Constructors
ASN Constructors

Construction on the Stormwater Diversion Channel and Associated Infrastructure is expected to soon have flood protection in place for 2027

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASN Constructors, the construction company building the Stormwater Diversion Channel and Associated Infrastructure (SWDCAI, a.k.a., the channel) portion of the FM Area Diversion, is now hiring for dozens of positions. There is an immediate need for equipment operator, laborer, and foreman positions, as well as other administrative and management positions, as work is set to start on the diversion channel late this summer.

At the peak of construction in the next few years, an estimated 800-1,000 employees will be working on the diversion channel. The FM Area Diversion is historic as the first public-private partnership (P3) flood protection project in North America. Not only will employees find their jobs rewarding by working on a project that will save lives and property from catastrophic Red River flooding, they will also enjoy competitive, above average wages and a full benefits package. Additionally, the project offers exceptional opportunities to gain experience and advance careers.

ASN Constructors also has a paid apprenticeship program for individuals who have no experience but are interested in entering the construction workforce. The programs allow employees to receive wages while gaining on-the-job experience and hands-on learning. These programs will be registered with the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Services as part of a North Dakota or Minnesota State Apprenticeship program.

To view available positions with ASN Constructors, visit the ASN Constructors website. Businesses interested in subcontracting for this project can fill out a form on our website or email procurement@asnconstructors.com.

About ASN Constructors

ASN Constructors is a design and construction company established in 2021 to deliver the Stormwater Diversion Channel and Associated Infrastructure portion of the Fargo Moorhead Area Diversion. It is a partnership of three large and experienced contractors including ACCIONAShikun & Binui USA and North American Construction Group. The partner companies also comprise the Red River Valley Alliance (RRVA), which was chosen by the Metro Flood Diversion Authority for the development, design, and construction of the FM Area Diversion channel, as well as operation and maintenance of the diversion channel for a period of 30 years after completion. Together, they are building a world-class project to protect the Fargo-Moorhead area from catastrophic flooding from the Red River.

Website: www.asnconstructors.com

Pronunciation:
ACCIONA (AHK-see-oh-nah)
Shikun & Binui (shih-KOON and bih-NOY)

Amy Norstedt
Red River Valley Alliance
Public Information Officer
PIO@rrvafm.com
701-499-2116


