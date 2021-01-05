U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Asobo Studio shows off real-time snow in 'Microsoft Flight Simulator'

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Last month, Microsoft Flight Simulator developer Asobo Studio released an update that made the program compatible with most VR headsets. One of the enhancements that rolled out with it is snow and ice coverage for Flight Simulator’s Live Weather feature, which could make flying over virtual landscapes even more realistic. Now the developer has shown off what the enhancement can do as part of its New Year greeting, and it sure can make the program’s environments look impressive.

The video, captured in 4K, shows how maps you may have seen before would look like when blanketed with snow. Expected to see snow—capped mountains, powdery trees and floating ice sheets, depending on where you are. And since it’s real time, the amount of white you see changes — you could enjoy flying over the same locations again and again to see what they look at different times.

In addition to VR support and the live weather enhancement, the update also includes new training missions, challenges and livery. Take note that we encountered a plethora of bugs when we tried Flight Simulator in VR, such as distorted in-game windows and the program refusing to launch altogether. You may have to summon your patience before the developer gets the chance to address bugs in future updates.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn says he’s well hedged ahead of a potential ‘painful correction’ for the stock market

    KEY WORDS That’s billionaire investor Carl Icahn talking to CNBC during Monday’s selloff about the potential for a big drop in the stock market. “Another thing they have in common is it’s always said, ‘it’s different this time,'” he continued.

  • 3 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A new year, a new addition to the stock portfolio – what can make more sense than that? The right time to buy, of course, is when stocks are priced at the bottom. Buying low and selling high may be a bit hackneyed, but it’s true, and truth has staying power.But the markets are up. The NASDAQ rose 43% in 2020, and the S&P 500 showed a gain of 16%. With a market environment like that, finding stocks that are caught in the doldrums is harder than it looks. That's where the Wall Street pros can lend a hand.We used TipRanks' database to pinpoint three stocks that fit a profile: a share price that has dropped over 30% in the last 12 months, but with at least double-digit upside potential, according to analysts. Not to mention each has earned a Moderate or Strong Buy consensus rating.Esperion (ESPR)We will start with Esperion, a company that specializes in therapies for the treatment of elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels – a major factor contributing to heart disease. The company’s main product, bempedoic acid, is now available in tablet form under the brand names Nexletol and Nexlizet.In February 2020, both Nexletol and Nexlizet were approved as oral treatments to lower LDL-C. Bempedoic acid remains in clinical trials of its efficacy in risk reduction for cardiovascular disease. The trial, called CLEAR Outcomes, is a large-scale, long-term study, tracking more than 14,000 patients with top-line data expected in the second half of 2022. The study covers 1,400 locations in 32 countries around the world.Esperion shares peaked last February, after the FDA approvals, but since then, the stock has declined. Shares are down 65% since their peak. Along with the drop in share value, the company showed a fall in revenue from Q2 to Q3, with the top line collapsing from $212 million to $3.8 million. Since the Q3 report, Esperion announced pricing on a $250 million offer of senior subordinated notes, at 4%, due in 2025. The offering gives the company a boost in available capital for further work on its development pipeline and its marketing efforts for bempedoic acid.Chad Messer, covering ESPR for Needham, sees the note offering as a net positive for Esperion. “We believe this cash position will be sufficient to support Esperion through 2021 and to profitability in 2022... We believe this financing should help put to rest concerns regarding Esperion's balance sheet. Despite a challenging launch for NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET, product growth has continued in 3Q against the backdrop of a contracting LDL-C market. This growth trajectory suggests potential for a rapid acceleration when conditions improve," Messer wrote.To this end, Messer rates ESPR shares a Strong Buy, and his price target, at $158, suggests the stock has room for huge growth this year – up to 481% from current levels. (To watch Messer’s track record, click here)Overall, Esperion has 6 recent reviews on record, with a breakdown of 5 Buys and 1 Hold to give the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The shares, trading at $27.16, have an average price target of $63.33, implying a one-year upside of 133%. (See ESPR stock analysis on TipRanks)Intercept Pharma (ICPT)Liver disease is a serious health threat, and Intercept Pharma is focused on developing treatments for some of the more dangerous chronic liver conditions, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Intercept has a research pipeline based on FXR, a regulator of bile acid pathways in the hepatic system.FXR’s action affects not just the bile acid metabolism, but also the glucose and lipid metabolisms, and inflammation and fibrosis around the liver. The lead compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), is an analog of the bile acid CDCA, and as such can take a role in the FXR pathways and receptors implicated in chronic liver disease. Treating liver disease through the FXR biology has direct applications for PBC, and is showing promise treating complications from NASH.ICPT shares dropped sharply last summer, when the FDA rejected the company’s application to approve OCA for treatment of NASH-related liver fibrosis. This delays the drug’s potential entry to a lucrative market; there is no current treatment for NASH, and the first drug to win approval will have the lead in reaching a market estimated at $2 billion to $5 billion in potential annual sales. The effect on the stock is still felt, and ICPT remains at its 52-week low point.In reaction, in December of 2020, Intercept announced major changes in top-level management, as CEO and President Mark Pruzanski announced he's stepping down effective January 1 of this year. He is succeeded by Jerome Durso, formerly the company’s COO, who will also take a post on the Board of Directors. Pruzanski will remain as an advisor, and will hold a director’s position on the company’s Board.Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi takes a deep dive into Intercept’s continuing efforts to expand applications of OCA and to resubmits its New Drug Application to the FDA. She sees the leadership transition as part of these efforts, and writes, “[We] believe that Dr. Pruzanski's dedication to transform the liver space is still strong, and that he will continue to guide ICPT's progress as an advisor and Board member. Additionally, we have had the pleasure of working closely with Jerry Durso and believe that he will transform the company and lead ICPT's success in growing the PBC market and the path to potential approval and commercial launch of OCA in NASH.”Rahimi takes a long-term bullish stance on ICPT, giving the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating and an $82 price target. This figure indicates an impressive 220% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Rahimi’s track record, click here)Wall Street is somewhat more divided on the drug maker. ICPT's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 17 reviews, including 8 Buys and 9 Holds. Shares are priced at $25.82, and the average price target of $59.19 suggests an upside potential of 132% for the next 12 months. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks)Gilead Sciences (GILD)Gilead has had a year like a firework – fast up and fast down. The gains came in 1H20, when it appeared that the company’s antiviral drug remdesivir would become a prime treatment for COVID-19. By November, however, even though remdesivir had been approved, the World Health Organization (WHO) was recommending against its use, and the COVID vaccines now on the market have made remdesivir irrelevant to the pandemic.This was only one of Gilead’s recent headwinds. The company has been working, in conjunction with Galapagos (GLPG), on development of filgotinib as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. While the drug received EU and Japanese approval in September 2020, the FDA has withheld approval and Gilead announced in December that it was suspending US development efforts on the drug.Even so, Gilead retains a diverse and active research pipeline, with over 70 research candidates at varying stages of the development and approval process for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including HIV/AIDS, inflammatory & respiratory diseases, cardiovascular disease, and hematology/oncology.On a positive note, Gilead posted Q3 earnings above estimates, with the top line revenue, of $6.58 billion, beating the forecast by 6% and growing 17% year-over-year. The company updated its full-year 2020 guidance on product sales from $23 billion to $23.5 billion.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh, who gives GILD shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $100 price target. Investors stand to pocket a 69% gain should the analyst’s thesis play out. (To watch Singh’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Singh writes, “We continue to believe in our thesis of (1) a dependable remdesivir/other medicines business against SARS-CoV flares, (2) a base business (HIV/oncology/HCV) growing low-single digits over the next couple of years, (3) operating leverage providing greater earnings growth, and (4) a 3-4% dividend yield.” What does the rest of the Street think? Looking at the consensus breakdown, opinions from other analysts are more spread out. 10 Buys, 12 Holds and 1 Sell add up to a Moderate Buy consensus. In addition, the $73.94 average price target indicates 25% upside potential from current levels. (See GILD stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • QuantumScape stock falls more than 30%, its most ever

    QuantumScape stock, a 2020 high-flyer, falls more than 30% on Monday, its biggest one-day retreat ever.

  • Georgia Runoff Elections Have Huge Implications For Stock Market Outlook

    A Democrat victory in both Georgia runoff elections could have huge implications for tax and spending policy, the shape of the coronavirus recovery and the stock market outlook.

  • I Dislike Picking a Top Pick for the Year, but Here Is Mine for 2021

    It's a stock that underperformed the last two years but would likely excel in a year of renewed growth in economic activity.

  • Workhorse Gets Big Electric Truck Order, But Can It Deliver?

    Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) booked its largest order of electric last-mile delivery vans to date. But the order is contingent on Workhorse being able to fulfill it.Pride Group Enterprises, which operates 17 retail and rental truck locations in the U.S. and Canada, ordered 6,320 vans for delivery between this July and 2026 — five times the backlog Workhorse has for its C-650 and C-1000 battery-powered composite-body vans.Slowed by a COVID outbreak at its factory in Union City, Indiana, Cincinnati-based Workhorse expects to build 1,800 vans this year, gradually reaching production of 200 vans a month. It built just seven vans in the third quarter, two of which were delivered to Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) for use in its COOP short-term rental program.Workhorse plans to begin fulfilling a pending order from United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) for 950 C-Series vans this year. It had a total backlog of about 1,100 vans at the end of the third quarter of 2020, not counting a 500-truck order from commercial vehicle distributor Pritchard Cos.The Pride Group order is subject to "various production and delivery conditions," according to a Workhorse press release Monday. A company spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking clarification of the conditions."This large order solidifies our first-mover advantage and indicates the heightened interest in our last-mile delivery products," Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes said in the release.Workhorse shares traded at 21.32, up 7.79% at 2:52 p.m. EST Monday.  A slight lead? Workhorse may have a slight lead in building last-mile delivery vans over market startups Arrival and Rivian, which expects to fulfill an order for 100,000 electric delivery vans from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) by 2024. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is purchasing 100 Chanje V8100 electric delivery vehicles and leasing 900 more from Ryder System Inc.Pride Group is moving to make all its offerings electric. It reserved 150 Tesla Semis in November. It might purchase as many as 500 of the oft-delayed electric heavy-duty trucks."Pride is excited to establish this new partnership, which will add last-mile delivery vehicles to our existing product offering," CEO Sam Johal said. "It is one of the key steps we have taken over the past year towards achieving our future target of 100% electric vehicles." Hitachi Capital America is financing the inventory of both the Workhorse and Tesla purchases.Related articles: Analysts' patience wearing thin with Workhorse delaysWorkhorse says 36% of plant workers impacted by COVIDHitachi will benchmark Workhorse operations and build dealer networkClick for more FreightWaves articles by Alan Adler.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 5 Predictions For Retail Supply Chains In 2021 * Daily Infographic: Google Maps' COVID Analytic Adjustment(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bitcoin prices could really go haywire if this happens in 2021

    Here's what could really send bitcoin prices through the roof in 2021, argues one expert.

  • NYSE reverses course, says it won’t delist 3 largest Chinese telecoms

    In a major reversal, the New York Stock Exchange said it no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom companies following an executive order by President Donald Trump.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In January 2021: Apple Triggers Sell Signal

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in January 2021.

  • Byron Wien Says S&P 500 Will Tumble Before Rallying to 4,500

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks will sink in coming months before resuming their record-setting rally and faster growth will spark inflation and higher yields in Treasuries, according to Byron Wien’s annual list of surprises.The S&P 500 will tumble almost 20% in the first half of 2021 and then advance to 4,500, according to a statement co-written by Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone Group Inc.’s private wealth solutions business, and Chief Investment Strategist Joe Zidle. U.S. economic growth will exceed 6%, causing the 10-year Treasury yield to rise to 2%, they forecast.The S&P 500 fell 1.9% on Monday to 3,685 as of 1:15 p.m. in New York, while the 10-year yield hovered near 0.9%.“The success of between five and 10 vaccines, together with an improvement in therapeutics, allows the U.S. to return to some form of ‘normal’ by Memorial Day 2021,” they predicted. “We begin the longest economic cycle in history, surpassing the cycle that lasted from 2010 to 2020.”Wien, 87, a former Morgan Stanley strategist who’s put out his “surprises” list since 1986, is one of the most widely followed analysts on Wall Street. A year ago, he predicted the S&P 500 would extend its record-setting rally, eclipsing 3,500 at some point, and subdued economic growth would prompt the Federal Reserve to lower its benchmark interest rate to 1%. To combat the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, the central bank cut rates to almost zero. The equity gauge finished the year at an all-time high of 3,756.07.Some of his forecasts for 2020 didn’t come true, including a rally in oil above $70 a barrel and a jump in 10-year Treasury yields toward 2.5%. Pessimism over tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. losing market leadership also proved misplaced.For the coming year, Wien and Zidle expect the Fed and the Treasury will continue their accommodative policies to bolster the economy. Faster inflation, while still modest, is set to fuel gains in gold and boost the allure of cryptocurrencies, they say. The duo also project a reversal in the U.S. dollar’s decline as a strengthening economy and financial markets lure investors “disenchanted” with the rising debt and slower growth of Europe and Japan.Wien says his surprise list is made up of events that investors assign 1-in-3 odds of happening but that he thinks are more than 50% likely. Below are his other calls for 2021:The Fed extends the duration of bond purchases in order to prevent higher rates at the long end of the curveFormer President Donald Trump starts his own television network and plans his 2024 campaignChinese shares to lead emerging markets as President Joe Biden begins to restore trade relationships with ChinaCyclical shares lead defensives, small-caps beat large-caps. Big-cap tech, likely the source of liquidity, will lag for the yearThe Justice Department softens its case against Google and Facebook, persuaded by the argument that the consumer actually benefits from the services provided by these companiesThe price of West Texas Intermediate oil rises to $65 a barrel amid a return to normal economic activity. Both energy bonds and stocks rally(Updates with more predictions starting in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Favorite Stocks Held By One Of Fidelity's Top 2020 U.S. Diversified Stock Funds

    Want to crystal ball the best mutual funds 2021? Start with the 2020 winners. That's got to include Fidelity Trend Fund run by Shilpa Marda Mehra.

  • Bitcoin Suddenly Drops 13% as Altcoins Continue to Rise

    Bitcoin is charting a typical bull market correction amid increased expectations for price volatility.

  • AT&T (T) Perfect Candidate for the January Effect

    AT&T Inc. (T) stock fell 26% in 2020, closing the year within 22 cents of the last price traded in December 2018. Of course, the perennial laggard AT&T is a special case, saddled with years of debt accumulated by poorly executed purchases that include 2015's disastrous DirecTV acquisition. The company also overpaid for Time Warner in 2016, but that bet could eventually pay off, with the new HBOMax streaming service growing at a healthy pace.

  • Where Is Jack Ma? Former Alibaba CEO Suspected to Be Missing for Weeks

    Speculation has mounted over the reason behind his disappearance, which some publications have connected to a late October speech in which he appeared to call for a reform of China's banking system.

  • 8 semiconductor stocks to buy in 2021 after price dips, according to B. Riley

    Chip makers are set up well for the long term because so many industry trends are in their favor, according to B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis.

  • It's no surprise that Amazon, Berkshire, JPM health venture Haven is disbanding: Experts

    The news that Haven, the joint health-care venture between Amazon, will disband next month came as no surprise to many health-care experts.

  • NIO and Tesla shares rise after record vehicle deliveries

    NIO (NIO) is starting 2021 with record electric vehicle deliveries and the launch of a used car service and trading platform.

  • Northern Genesis SPAC Rallies On Lion Electric-Amazon Deal Confirmation

    Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp (NYSE: NGA) shares are rallying on news the company has a deal with Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) for electric vehicles and an equity stake.What Happened: Lion Electric is set to go public with SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. The company issued an SEC filing last week that showed the company has a deal in place with Amazon.The filing calls for the purchase of up to 2,500 Lion 6 and Lion 8 electric trucks from Lion Electric. Amazon Logistics is listed as the specified customer after being unnamed in previous Northern Genesis filings.Under the terms of the deal, Lion Electric is required to reserve a portion of its manufacturing capacity for up to 500 trucks per year from 2021 to 2025. The deal calls for Lion Electric to provide the greater of 500 trucks per year of 10% of manufacturing capacity from 2026 to 2030.Lion Electric will also provide maintenance and training to Amazon.Related Link: 10 SPAC Picks For Investors To Consider In 2021Why It's Important: Lion Electric had previously signed a deal with Amazon for 10 Lion 6 trucks and has delivered two.The SEC filing includes an option for Amazon to purchase common shares of Lion Electric at $5.66 and warrants to purchase shares at $23.36. The full vesting of the warrants requires spending by Amazon of at least $1.1 billion annually. Amazon could own 20% of Lion Electric in the future with its ownership options.As part of the deal, Amazon is not required to purchase a "specified minimum quantity of vehicles from Lion" other than the existing purchase order.Lion Electric said it had 300 purchase orders for up to 6,000 vehicles at the time of its SPAC merger announcement. The company sees 2021 revenue hitting $204 million from 650 units sold and 2023 revenue hitting $1.67 billion from 7,580 units sold.NGA Price Action: Shares of Northern Genesis were up more than 12% in early Monday trading.Disclosure: The author has a long position in shares of NGA.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 10 Top SPAC Picks For Investors To Consider In 2021 * Exclusive: Romeo Power's CEO On 'The Electrification Decade'(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NYSE Scraps Plan to Delist China Telcos in ‘Bizarre’ U-Turn

    (Bloomberg) -- The New York Stock Exchange said it will no longer delist China’s three biggest state-owned telecommunications companies, backtracking on a plan that had threatened to escalate tensions between the world’s largest economies.NYSE’s U-turn came with scant explanation just four days after the exchange said it would remove the shares to comply with a U.S. executive order barring investments in businesses owned or controlled by the Chinese military. Citing “consultation with relevant regulatory authorities” for the reversal in a brief statement late Monday, NYSE declined to elaborate further.The about-face, described as “bizarre” by a Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analyst, whipsawed investors who on Monday had sold shares of the telecom companies and raced to bet on which Chinese businesses might be delisted next. China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. all rallied more than 7% in Hong Kong trading on Tuesday. Cnooc Ltd., a state-owned oil producer also on the Pentagon’s list of companies with Chinese military links, recouped some of Monday’s losses as well.A lack of clarity on why NYSE changed course left investors to speculate over whether it was simply a result of the exchange initially misinterpreting the executive order or something with broader geopolitical implications.Read more: China Mobile May Dodge Index Exclusion After NYSE U-TurnThe stakes are high for both Chinese and U.S. companies. The former have turned to the American stock market for capital and international prestige for more than two decades, raising at least $144 billion from some of the world’s largest investors. U.S. companies are keen to maintain their access to China’s vast economy, especially Wall Street banks that gained unprecedented scope to operate in the country last year.NYSE’s reversal was “quite unexpected,” said Jackson Wong, director of asset management at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong. “Some funds that had an obligation to unload these shares will now need to buy them back. Some investors are also starting to pricing in a scenario that the decision to halt delistings could be a start of a de-escalation in tensions between China and the U.S.”Calls and emails to the media department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission weren’t immediately returned Tuesday. The CSRC had responded to NYSE’s initial plan by calling it groundless and “not a wise move.” Spokespeople for the U.S. Treasury Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.In separate statements, China Telecom and Unicom said they will continue to monitor the developments, while China Mobile didn’t respond to requests for comment.On New Year’s Eve, NYSE said it would delist the three companies to comply with a November order by U.S. President Donald Trump. It was the first time an American exchange had announced plans to remove a Chinese company as a direct result of rising geopolitical tensions between the two superpowers.The confounding developments have unfolded in the last few weeks of the Trump administration, which has long railed against China for what the U.S. president calls unfair trading practices. Trump has imposed tariffs on imports from China and carried out an aggressive campaign against Chinese technology firms such as Huawei Technologies Co., among other measures. With Joe Biden set to enter the White House, China has been seeking to avoid escalating the dispute with Washington.“The Trump administration is leaving,” said Orville Schell, director of the Asia Society’s Center on U.S.-China Relations. “That puts a big question mark over anything that is ordered during Trump’s period of presidency.”NYSE faced criticism from some market watchers for the way it handled the situation. Travis Lundy, an Asia markets veteran and independent analyst who publishes on the Smartkarma platform, said in a tweet the U-turn reflected “rank ineptitude” by the exchange and “weak leadership” by the Treasury Department.“This is the most bizarre series of events we have witnessed in the U.S. during this analyst’s career,” said Edison Lee, the head of telecom research at Jefferies in Hong Kong.While the impact on China Mobile and its two peers was always likely to be minimal given the bulk of their shares trade in Hong Kong, the delisting plan had heightened concerns about tit-for-tat sanctions between China and the U.S. as tensions between the superpowers simmer. Chinese businesses without military links are also potentially vulnerable to delisting after Trump signed legislation with bipartisan support last month that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges unless American regulators can review their financial audits.The outlook may depend in large part on how U.S.-China relations evolve after president-elect Biden steps into the White House later this month. While China’s President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory message to Biden in November that he hopes to “manage differences” and focus on cooperation between the world’s two largest economies, few expect tensions to ease anytime soon.“We don’t know as to how the Biden administration will pick up the baton that’s been left by the Trump administration,” said George Magnus, a research associate at Oxford University’s China Centre and author of “Red Flags: Why Xi’s China is in Jeopardy,” speaking on Monday before the NYSE’s reversal. “There will certainly be a transition cost to China if the mood in the U.S. remains sour.”(Updates with analyst comments throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.