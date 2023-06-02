ASOS Independent Non-Executive Chairman Acquires 18% More Stock \

Potential ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Jorgen Lindemann, recently bought UK£84k worth of stock, paying UK£4.18 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 18%.

ASOS Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Jorgen Lindemann was not the only time they bought ASOS shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid UK£8.54 per share in a UK£490k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£3.42 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

ASOS insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about UK£6.85 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of ASOS

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.6% of ASOS shares, worth about UK£10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The ASOS Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in ASOS shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for ASOS (2 are a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

