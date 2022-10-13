Asparaginase Global Market Report 2022: Increase in R&D Activities and Investment by Market Players Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Asparaginase Market

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asparaginase Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global asparaginase market is expected to grow from US$ 564.01 million in 2021 to US$ 1,575.62 million by 2028. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2028.



The rising incidence of leukemia and the significant growth in the pharmaceutical and food industry are the major factors boosting the market.

There is various research going on for the expansion of its application area in different industries, such as nanomedicine, biomedical engineering, and many more, which is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing allergic reactions from E. coli, derived L-asparaginase has increased the use of E. chrysanthemi derived L-Asparaginase.

Furthermore, the rising demand for better stability in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure efficient storage and transportation of drugs has further increased the R&D activities in the industry. There has been a rising inclination toward lyophilized drugs due to various advantages associated with lyophilized drugs. Thus, all the factors mentioned above are expected to drive the asparaginase market growth in the near future.

Moreover, the increase in population worldwide has further contributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical and food industries. The rising population is fueling the demand for food products and pharmaceuticals. As per the world bank data, the total population was estimated to be 7.84 billion globally in 2021, growing at the rate of 1.05% per year. Thus, an increasing population is contributing to the expansion in the food and pharmaceutical industries, driving the global asparaginase market.



Type Insights



Based on the type, the global asparaginase market is segmented into Escherichia coli (E. coli), Erwina Chrysanthemi, Pegylated, and others. The E. coli segment held the largest market share in 2021. It is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for E. coli asparaginase in the cancer treatment and food processing industry promotes the growth of the global asparaginase market. Asparaginase-derived E. coli is used for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemias. Asparaginase E. coli is an enzyme that catalyzes L-asparagine into L-aspartic acid and ammonia. It helps in the production of oxaloacetate needed for cellular metabolism. Asparaginase from E. coli has an antitumor property that is used for the treatment of leukemias.



Application Insights



Based on application, the global asparaginase market is bifurcated into therapeutic, food processing, and others. The therapeutic segment held a larger market share in 2021. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to record a faster CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The increasing use of asparaginase enzyme in treating lymphoproliferative disorders and lymphomas is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecasted period. The asparaginase enzyme is also used as an antimicrobial agent to treat infectious and autoimmune diseases, among others.



End-use Industry Insights



Based on end-use industry, the global asparaginase market is segmented into healthcare and food manufacturing. In 2021, the healthcare segment held the largest share in the market. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. The growth of the healthcare segment is attributed to factors such as growing acute lymphocytic leukemia, lymphoblastic lymphoma, and growing research activities.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Incidences of Leukemia and Increasing Usage Application

Significant Growth of Pharmaceutical and Food Industry

Market Restraints

Side Effects Associated With Use of Asparaginase

Market Opportunities

New Product Launches and Approvals

Future Trends

Increase in R&D Activities and Investment by Market Players

Companies Mentioned

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

BioVendor R&D

Creative Enzymes

medac GmbH

Changzhou Qianhong Bio-pharma Co Ltd

United Biotech

Porton Biopharma

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g57is1

