U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,176.82
    +75.59 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,248.28
    +435.05 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,316.90
    +322.44 (+2.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,897.67
    +42.85 (+2.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.50
    +2.24 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.10
    +23.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.44 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0747
    +0.0090 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -0.0180 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    +0.0094 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8460
    -0.2880 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,259.94
    +597.51 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.00
    +11.37 (+1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

ASPC Announces a NEW Pre-conference MasterClass on Cardiovascular Imaging Techniques

·2 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) is announcing a new CE education program hosted in conjunction with their annual scientific sessions: ASPC 2022 Congress on CVD Prevention. The Imaging MasterClass, titled "Imaging Techniques to Assess Global CVD and CVD Risk", is scheduled for July 28-29, 2022, in Louisville, KY. Information on both programs can be found on www.aspconline.org.

Pre-conference MasterClass held July 28-29, 2022 in Louisville, KY
Pre-conference MasterClass held July 28-29, 2022 in Louisville, KY

The Imaging MasterClass will aim to provide simple principles and techniques for various cardiology imaging studies.

The Imaging MasterClass will aim to provide simple principles and techniques for various cardiology imaging studies. The course will be highly engaging and interactive, including practical clinical tips and a debate on the "The Best Strategy for Chest Pain Evaluation in 2022"!

Program co-chairs, Dr. Harold Bays and Dr. Alison Bailey, designed this new ASPC MasterClass to give both cardiologists and non-cardiologists alike a unique opportunity for a comprehensive discussion and updates on imaging techniques essential for clinicians engaged in preventive cardiology.

The program agenda includes the following topics and faculty lecturers:

  • Cardiac Imaging from a cardiologist and a non-cardiologist perspective; Alison Bailey, MD (Centennial Heart at Parkridge Health System) and Harold Bays, MD (Louisville Metabolic and Atherosclerosis Research Center, Inc.)

  • Coronary Artery Calcium, CCTA, FFR-CT; Matthew Budoff, MD (UCLA Medical Center)

  • Role of Echocardiography and Cardiovascular MRI in CVD Risk Assessment; Dinesh Kalra, MD (University of Louisville School of Medicine)

  • Cardiac Catheterization, IVUS, OCT; Vikas Singh, MD (University of Louisville School of Medicine)

  • Treadmill, Nuclear Myocardial Perfusion Imaging (MPI), Cardiac PET; Ty Gluckman, MD (Providence Heart Institute, Providence St. Joseph Health)

  • Practical Clinical Tips for both the cardiologist and non-cardiologist; Alison Bailey, MD and Harold Bays, MD

  • Debate: What's the Best Strategy for Chest Pain Evaluation in 2022?

The ASPC encourages all to join their esteemed faculty to discuss all things related to Cardiovascular Imaging at this brand-new pre-Congress MasterClass. Attendees of the Imaging MasterClass will earn approximately 8 CE/MOC/AAPA credits.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC)

The ASPC is a national organization of healthcare providers and researchers dedicated to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspc-announces-a-new-pre-conference-masterclass-on-cardiovascular-imaging-techniques-301560591.html

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Recommended Stories

  • Q&A: Novavax hopes its COVID shot wins over FDA, vaccine holdouts

    Americans may soon get a new COVID-19 vaccine option — a more traditional kind of shot known as a protein vaccine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $30 (Or More)

    There are two sides to every coin. For penny stocks, or tickers that trade for less than $5 per share, this rings especially true. As some of the most divisive names on the Street, they are either met with resounding praise or forceful discontent. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price appreciation can result in massive percentage gains. However, some investors prefer to avoid these stocks entirely, as the fact that shares are trading at such depressed level

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Tulsa Gunman Ranted to His Surgeon Then Bought a Rifle 3 Hours Before Hospital Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Tulsa Police DepartmentLast month, Michael Louis had an operation on his back. But the pain had become too much to bear, he claimed. And when an enraged Louis couldn’t find relief, he blamed the man trying to help—his doctor.Police said Louis fatally shot two orthopedists, a medical receptionist, a bystander, and then himself at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday afternoon, using a semi-automatic rifle he bought just three hours earlier from a

  • On One Year Anniversary, Organon Introduces Global Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Strategy and Commitments with Publication of Inaugural ESG Report

    Organon Canada Inc., an affiliate of Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global women's healthcare company, which employs over 120 people across Canada, today announced the publication of the company inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report for 2021. The ESG report introduces the company's ESG platform, known as Her Promise, and details how the company is working to help women and girls achieve the full potential of their promise through better health. The publication of the ESG Report an

  • Regeneron Buys Sanofi Cancer Drug for Up to $1.1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. agreed to buy the immune-oncology drug Libtayo from partner Sanofi for as much as $1.1 billion, revisiting a deal that helped the French company re-enter the field of cancer research. Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Lettin

  • Homeward partners with Rite Aid to deliver rural health care

    Millions of people live in rural communities, including close to one-quarter of seniors who may not have access to reliable transportation. Homeward is bringing healthcare directly to them at home and where they shop.

  • Taking Prostate Cancer Research Forward

    Scientists at Merck are committed to research and development for people diagnosed with prostate cancer

  • Women, people with high cholesterol have higher risk for long COVID, according to 23andMe

    The company asked 100,000 people to self-report data about long COVID; Shanghai exits lockdown; COVID-19 cases in the U.S. drop

  • Woman told she has terminal cancer while giving birth

    ‘If the NHS does not acknowledge that things need to change then I feel sorry for everybody,’ Lois Walker says

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Essential COVID Update

    We're entering the third pandemic summer, and it's a confusing time. Cases are up nationwide. Hospitalizations are rising but not to the extent of previous COVID-19 waves. People over 50 are advised to get a fourth vaccine dose. But where are we, really, and what does the future of COVID look like as we head into the fall and beyond? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, shed some light on this during an interview this week. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your he

  • IBD Tech Leader Vertex Snags Upgrade As Non-Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Crystallize

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals got an upgrade Wednesday on its burgeoning non-cystic fibrosis pipeline — as VRTX stock inched higher.

  • 'Day by day:' Uvalde survivors recover from wounds, trauma

    For the 17 people injured during a mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, healing will be slow in a community mourning the deaths of 21 others. As the tight-knit town of 16,000 holds funeral after funeral and investigators examine how police responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School, several of the victims are still in hospitals over an hour's drive away in San Antonio, undergoing treatment for bullet wounds. Uvalde Memorial Hospital, which treated 11 children and four adults in the hours after the shooting, discharged 10 of those patients the same day and transferred five to San Antonio hospitals.

  • Here's Why Pfizer's COVID Revenue Could Remain Strong Next Year

    This year will undoubtedly be a strong one for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Shares of Pfizer are down 9% year-to-date, which is only slightly better than the S&P 500's slide of 13% during that time. Known as "long COVID," people can feel a variety of symptoms after their initial bout with the disease.

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Why Top Biotech Stock Amphastar Deserves Closer Look

    Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is the leading biotech stock, ranking first out of 799 companies in the industry.

  • Sage Therapeutics And Biogen Tackle Depression — And Their Stocks Do The Same

    Sage stock popped Wednesday after its Biogen-partnered treatment for postpartum depression met every goal in a final-phase study.

  • Early Signs You've Caught Coronavirus

    The surge experts have been predicting is here. COVID-19 cases are rising and the New York Times reports that some schools are reinforcing mask mandates as a result. Many states like California are seeing a drastic increase in cases. According to the Los Angeles Times, "The number of coronavirus cases in California has significantly worsened this past week, hitting a level not seen since the winter's Omicron surge and raising concerns about the possibility of a big jump in infections this summer

  • Why The FDA Isn't The Battleground For Pfizer's, Moderna's Pediatric Covid Shots

    The youngest Americans could soon be inoculated against Covid, but whether uptake will help stoke vaccine stocks remains to be seen.

  • 7 Things You're Doing That Spike Your Dementia Risk, Doctors Warn

    We all occasionally misplace our keys or struggle to remember the name of an acquaintance. But when these and other difficulties with memory start to happen more frequently and begin to impact day-to-day life, dementia becomes a concern. Many factors can put people at higher risk for developing dementia, and while things like age, genetics, and gender cannot be changed, others are within our control. Research has shown that avoiding certain habits can help reduce your risk of developing diseases

  • The baby formula shortage continues: Here's how to keep your infant healthy and well-fed

    There is a baby formula shortage. Experts say to never make homemade baby formula. Here is what you can do instead.