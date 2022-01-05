U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,728.96
    -64.58 (-1.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,576.36
    -223.29 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,208.96
    -413.75 (-2.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.94
    -51.93 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.66
    +0.67 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6950
    +0.0270 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1500
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,140.27
    -42.32 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen", the "Company"), a technology leader in sustainability solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences: (i) 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference and (ii) R.W. Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President & CEO, and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer.

24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference / January 12, 2022 (Virtual Event)
Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Wednesday January 12, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Needham representative.

R.W. Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference / January 25, 2022 (Virtual Event)
Aspen management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the R.W. Baird 2022 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, to be held online (virtual) on Tuesday January 25, 2022.

For those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Baird representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, electrification and sustainability. Aspen's PyroThin® thermal barrier products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® sustainable building materials provide industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety to building owners. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, MA, Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspen-aerogels-inc-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301454891.html

SOURCE Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares are down 6% in early trading Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Adobe, Salesforce stocks fall after UBS downgrades shares to neutral

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down why software company stocks like Adobe and Salesforce are declining today.

  • Here's Why Palantir Stock Fell 12% in December

    Data analytics stock Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 11.8% in December as investors continue to move away from growth stocks with high valuations. Similar stocks, including Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX), had very similar charts throughout the month. This indicates that market forces are behind the move, which occurred without any significant news from Palantir.

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Stock market news live updates: Technology stocks drop, Dow pulls back from record high after FOMC minutes

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are having a strange day Wednesday. For that matter, the whole fuel cell industry is acting kind of weird. Because if you haven't heard yet, investment bank KeyBanc Capital Markets just initiated coverage of all the big fuel cell stocks -- not just Plug Power, but peers FuelCell Energy, Ballard Power, and Bloom Energy, too -- and yet every single one of these stocks is down to some extent today, with Plug in particular taking a 2.9% loss as of 12:40 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    On the day that Warren Buffett completed his majority stake purchase in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965 and became the company's CEO, the stock was priced at about $18 per share. The investment conglomerate looks dramatically different today, and the impact of the Oracle of Omaha's market-crushing guidance is evident with a quick glance at the company's stock price. A single Berkshire Class A share currently trades at more than $435,200, which means that a $1,000 stake in the company at the time when Buffett assumed the reins would now be worth roughly $24.2 million.

  • Why Wish Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in December

    Shares of e-commerce and logistics company ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH), commonly called Wish, plunged 16.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The tough times for Wish started on Dec. 2 when Kunal Madhukar, an analyst with UBS, downgraded the stock from buy to neutral, according to The Fly. To summarize, Madhukar believes revenue will be challenged in 2022 and expenses will remain high.

  • Hut 8 Mining Holds 5,518 Self Mined Bitcoin in Reserve as of December 31, 2021; Provides Monthly Production Update for December 2021; Announces US$30 million Equipment Financing with Trinity Capital

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    For the third day in a row, shares of electric truck start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were powering down Wednesday -- 6.4% lower, to be precise, as of 11:15 a.m. ET today. A note last night from an analyst at Mizuho Securities laid out several positives about Rivian, but also included plenty of warnings on its risks. In a note sent along by TipRanks.com, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh laid out his buy theses on three electric vehicle (EV) stocks, including Rivian.

  • Dow industrials turn south as minutes imply Fed could tighten financial conditions sooner and faster in 2022

    U.S. stock benchmarks took a turn lower and losses deepened for the Nasdaq Composite Wednesday afternoon after minutes from the Dec. 14-15 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, released at 2 p.m. ET, indicated that policy makers could tighten financial conditions sooner and faster than market participants had anticipated. At the meeting, the Fed said that it could raise its benchmark interest rate three times this year, which the market had already priced in. To prepare for rate hikes, t

  • Why Salesforce.com Fell Over 6% Today

    Shares of cloud computing software giant salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) were down 6.4% Wednesday as of 12:55 p.m. ET. Salesforce is now down 18% from its all-time high reached in November 2021. There was no specific news from Salesforce that caused this most recent dip.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.

  • Why DigitalOcean Stock Crashed More Than 20% in December

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) crashed 20.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It appears investors have soured on expensive stocks like this and are actively betting they'll go down to more reasonable valuations. Considering there wasn't any other news to report during the month to explain this outsize drop, it seems investor sentiment was the primary driver of DigitalOcean's stock price.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.