Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for April 28, 2022

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ASPN) today announced that Don Young, Chief Executive Officer, and Ricardo Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer, expect to discuss the Company's results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Company also expects to release financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, April 28, 2022, prior to the market open.

Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and referencing conference ID "313156" a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. EDT on April 28, 2022. In addition, the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available live as a listen-only webcast hosted on the Investors section of Aspen's website, www.aerogel.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, electrification and sustainability. Aspen's PyroThin® thermal barrier products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft® sustainable building materials provide industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety to building owners. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform™ into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, MA, Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facilities. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

